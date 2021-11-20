Limerick on the Rise: Its very own sense of style

New York, London, Milan, Limerick? When it comes to fashion capitals, our south-west gem doesn’t usually feature in the line-up. That’s not to say it’s not a contender. Quite the contrary.

Its low-key profile belies a covetable trifecta of talent, taste, and technical nous. International designers, sustainable start-ups, luxury department stores, indie boutiques, and a new guard of influencers are all elevating the county’s profile as a creative hub. Looking for a new style destination? Best set your GPS Shannonside.

Let’s start with the talent or the mother thereof – Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD).

Known for its innovative BA (Hons) in Fashion course and designer alumni like Joanne Hynes and Colin Horgan, the Clare Street college has set a high bar for its students.

EJAY GRIFFIN AW21. Model - Ana Elizabeth Aguila. Photo: Julie McLoughlin,

Undeterred by the altitude are two of its most recent graduates: Mungret native Aoife McNamara and Annacrotty’s Ejay Griffin; both of whom availed of the LEO Enterprise start-your-own-business course and established themselves on home turf.

Launched in 2019, slow-fashion brand AOIFE Ireland (aoifeireland.com) is fast becoming the one to watch. Based in a thatched shop-studio on Adare’s Main Street, designer Aoife McNamara creates sustainable collections inspired by Ireland’s wild beauty. Her mission?

To empower women with clothes that matter and last a lifetime of experiences. With denizens of social media fans #WearingAoife, the 25-year-old is well on her way (Vogue Williams and Roz Purcell are fans).

EJAY GRIFFIN AW21. Model - Ana Elizabeth Aguila. Photo: Julie McLoughlin,

Customers can book a consultation at the cottage to browse the clothing range and selection of Irish art or shop online where the origin story of each garment is displayed, plus full transparency on fabrics and suppliers and care tips.

Planet- and people - friendly practices also underpin Ejay Griffin’s self-titled and ‘consciously created’ womenswear label (ejaygriffin.com).

Inspired by nature and her local surroundings, garments are manufactured ethically from responsibly sourced fabrics, often end-of-line ad deadstock. The result? Each collection is unique, dropping products based on supply and demand.

“As the brand continues to grow,” says the 36-year-old.“I look forward to working with more local manufacturers and expanding to support our community and their families.”

In the meantime, for autumn/winter 21 expect Irish wool from John Hanly’s Nenagh-based mill as well as cotton poplin and corduroy.

Small runs notwithstanding; the brand’s size-inclusive ethos makes made-to-measure an option for individual requests. Nice.

From trendsetters to tastemakers, Limerick’s shopping scene is equally democratic in its appeal.

EJAY GRIFFIN

Situated in the heart of the city: luxury department store Brown Thomas (brownthomas.com) continues to widen its edit of international ready-to-wear brands. Scandi names like Ganni, Remain, and Samsøe Samsøe deliver a fresh contemporary vibe while Totême and MaxMara curate style essentials that transcend seasons.

For vintage mavens, a visit to the Milk Market on Cornmarket Row is a must. Browse the floor-sweeping frocks and kimonos from Vito Vintage (vitovintage.ie) – handpicked by proprietor Caroline McBrearty.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the Antique Loft (antiqueloft.ie) specialises in original vintage and antique jewellery, clothing, accessories, including 1940s pearls and throwback tea dresses.

Further afield, award-winning boutique Kimono (kimono.ie) is celebrated with good reason. Located in Newcastle West and Charleville, the retail hotspot offers an elegant edit of occasion and casual wear in a bougie boudoir space.

Honey Cashmere Sweater in Manor Blue, 525, Kimono

With over 40 labels by Irish and international designers (think Herno, Sportmax and Castanea Cashmere), what seems like oodles of choice is expertly curated on the floor and in owner Ailish Mullane’s popular Facebook videos, showcasing weekly product drops.

For spring summer 22? Look forward to Sara Roka’s dress collection and the Greek Archaic Kori beach kaftans and tunics made of breathable linen, cotton, and silk.

Read More Aoife McNamara has designs on ethical fashion - made to last a lifetime

Thirsty for something new? In addition to housing brands like Ichi, Libra, Comma and Salsa jeans, the neighbouring G boutique (thegboutique.ie) also boasts a delicious coffee bar. Enjoy speciality brews from Old Barracks Coffee Roasters and yummy local homemade cakes, as well as complimentary in-store personal styling by owner Siobhan Walsh.

From IRL to online, the south-west is making its mark thanks to a new breed of social media stars. Take Doooradoyle’s Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_), arguably one of Ireland’s hottest fashion influencers with 213,000 Instagram followers.

Having worked with brands like Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS and H&M; Cooney’s style is accessible yet aspirational, which makes her shopping tips so sought after.

“I love the dresses that are available to rent or buy in The Ivory Closet," shares the 29-year-old.

“The Lily Store is a gorgeous city centre boutique. Adare’s Aoife Ireland has the most beautiful designs. Another great spot for occasion wear is Catherine McCormack. Of course, there’s the Crescent Shopping Centre: it's super close to where I live and was my second home growing up.”

SPORTMAX Jacquard Boxy Sweater, 478, Kimono

Although now based in Dublin, one of the former model’s favourite Limerick memories has been watching Celia Holman Lee host fashion shows around the city.

“She has been the best advocate for Limerick style over the years, and I've learned so much from her,” says Cooney who is launching a new clothing range CLOO Active in this month.

“It's something I've dreamed about as long as I can remember,” she admits, “but I decided in lockdown to invest, spend the time, and make it happen. It's scary but life is short. We have to take risks on things that we are passionate about.”

Similarly down-to-earth is Kilmallock gal Niamh Webb O’Rourke (@niamhwebborourke) who treats her 32.2k-strong Instagram fanbase to colourful outfit posts and DIY renovation shots of her budget-friendly apartment.

Niamh Webb O'Rourke. Tasty treats are on offer in the G boutique in Newcastle West.

As the digital marketing and HR manager for Charleville’s Love Cherish boutique and creative lead for its debut womenswear label Oh, Molly, her work complements her passions.

“I am very lucky with my job. I adore that I can incorporate it into my fashion content creation. They both work hand in hand,” she explains.

Like Cooney, O’Rourke’s love for Limerick and local girl appeal (she likes to shop at Be Fabulous and The Edge) sets her apart on the highly populated platform. So does her penchant for furry bucket hats, clashing prints and killer Doc Marten boots – all effortlessly authentic.

Feeling inspired? Join the queue. Limerick, we’re en route. Don’t go anywhere.