A look back at 2020: It began with a miracle birth and just got more incredible

So 2020 is nearly a wrap and what a year it has been.

In hindsight we can now acknowledge the omens were perhaps signaling what was to become one of the most incredible years of all our life times.

Just hours into 2020 we heard news of the one in a million birth of identical triplets in Dublin's Beaumont hospital and just a day later we were saying goodbye to the legendary voice that was Marian Finucane.

An unprecedented year had started in an extraordinary fashion and things would only get stranger.

In this story we have developed a couple of graphics - produced exclusively for the Irish Examiner by the 'Graphic News' agency - to try and capture a flavour of the year that was - a year that will go down in infamy at home and abroad.

While the graphics below demonstrate why 2020 will undoubtedly be remembered as the year of Covid-19, it is also clear - from our countdown of the 15 most read stories published on irishexaminer.com in 2020 - that Irish life in the midst of this pandemic lost none of its heterogeneous texture and complexity in the last 12 months.

Ireland: The year that was in one graphic

The world: The year that was in one graphic

With the age old adage that context is key to comprehension Graphic News have also kindly produced this summary of the stories that made headlines across the world in 2020.

Countdown of most read stories on irishexaminer.com

15. I tracked down my son's online bully and called his mother - 139,658 page views

In a story from our Lifetyle section and published on December 17, a Cork mum revealed how it took her about five minutes to track down the sender of distressing messages to her teenager, including threats to kill his family The story can be read in full here here

14. 'Everybody is deeply shocked': Community devastated after three family members die in Kanturk shooting - 140,046 page views

In a story published in our Munster news section on October 26, Neil Michael, reported how three members of the same family had died in a shooting in a remote part of Kanturk in North Cork.

The story can be read in full here

13. HSE app detects its first Covid-19 cases - 140,499 page views

In a story published in our Ireland news section on July 12 the Irish Examiner reported how the HSE's new contact tracing app has detected its first cases of Covid-19.

The story can be read in full here.

12. Teenager wrongly accused of not having paid for pizza settles case for €12.5k - 144,244 page views

In this story published in our Court and Crime section on November 27, Ray Managh reported how a teenage member of the Traveller community, who was wrongly accused of not having paid for a takeaway in a pizza store, was told by a member of staff that the shop was no St Vincent de Paul giving out free food.

The story can be read in full here.

11. Cork Covid cases: Penneys, nursing home and school confirm positive tests - 144,833 page views

In this story, published in our Ireland news section on September 22, Olivia Kelleher and Steven Heaney, reveal how three separate premises in Cork City confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this morning.

The story can be read in full here.

10. #GE2020: Results by region and constituency as they happen - 151,425 page views

In this live blog published as part of our special election coverage we revealed results as they happened following election day on February 8.

9. Micheál Martin suffers setback in stumbling RTÉ interview - 160,649 page views

In a story published in our Ireland news section on January 31, Daniel McConnell suggested Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin had suffered his first significant setback of the General Election campaign following a below-par interview on RTÉ Television.

The story can be read in full here

8. Covid-19: Government to move country to mix of levels 4 and 5 - 161,602 page views

In this story published in our Ireland news section on October 19, Elaine Loughlin reported how the government was expected to announce a move to a mixture of level 4 and level 5 restrictions for the entire country as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

The story can be read in full here

7. Irish studies find Vitamin D can build Covid-19 resistance - 178,762 page views

In a story published in our Ireland news section on April 3, Evelyn Ring reported on two Irish scientific studies which suggested Vitamin D can help build resistance to Covid-19.

The story can be read in full here

6. Is cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the myth - 194,639 page views

In a story published in our Lifestyle section on February 4 the Press Association reported how with wellness fads, endless exercise products, and conflicting information on the internet, it can be increasingly tricky to sort fitness fact from fitness fiction.

The story can be read in full here.

5. Covid-19: 57 confirmed cases linked to a single Cork café-restaurant - 194,930 page views

In a story published in our Ireland news section on October 1, Aine Kenny and Greg Murphy reported how the acting Chief Medical Officer had revealed that one restaurant in Cork was the starting point of a cluster that had caused 57 Covid cases.

The story can be read in full here

4. Eddie Hobbs: Fasten your seatbelt, the worst is yet to come - 219,480 page views

In this piece published in our Opinion sectionvon April 12, economist Eddie Hobbs gave his own assessment of the year ahead.

3. Government follows Nphet advice with level 5 move for six weeks - 313,302 page views

In this story published in our Ireland news section on October 19, Paul Hosford and Aoife Moore revealed that Ireland was to move to level 5 restrictions for six weeks later that week.

The story can be read in full here

2. Coronavirus: Six more counties on brink of level 3 restrictions - 324,627 page views

In a story published in our Ireland news section on September 21 Elaine Loughlin revealed how six more counties wereon the brink of being increased to level three restrictions as Covid-19 cases continued to rise across the country.

The story can be read in full here

1. #GE2020 Results Hub: Results by region and constituency as they happen - 363,252 page views

Our most read 'story' page in 2020 was a general election results summary page which formed part of our special election coverage following the general election on February 8.

Thank you

We hope 2021 brings you much peace, happiness and contentment and that we continue to play some small part in that by providing you with many more hours of engaging, informative and entertaining reading, viewing and listening across our print and online platforms.

Thank you for your continued support of our journalism and here's to a great 2021.

The Irish Examiner team