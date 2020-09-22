Cork Covid cases: Penneys, nursing home and school confirm positive tests 

Three sperate premises in Cork City have confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this morning.

Care Choice nursing in Montenotte has confirmed an incidence of Covid-19 at its facility following 'proactive testing'.

Care Choice say that in the interest of residents and their families they won’t be supplying the exact number of positive cases onsite.

In a statement the home said that they are liaising with the HSE and continue to follow all HSE and WHO protocols.

Management say they continue to care for residents and staff to the best of their ability. They are giving assurance that they are fully staffed and have adequate PPE in place.

The home has thanked all their staff for their "unstinting care and commitment to resident.” They are also praising family members for their support and understanding, particularly in relation to visiting restrictions during the Covid19 crisis.

CareChoice Nursing home in Montenotte, Cork

The care home said that, in the interests of confidentiality, they would not be publishing further details of any positive Covid-19 cases externally.

Meanwhile, one employee at Penney’s store in Wilton has also confirmed a positive case of the virus.

The company says it has detailed contingency procedures in place, should any other of its employees test positive

They say they have been in touch with health authorities, and that a deep clean of the premises has now been carried out.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees, and we have detailed contingency plans in place in case one of our employees tests positive, “ the company said.

Douglas Community School in Cork city has also confirmed two cases of Covid-19.

In a HSE letter to parents it was indicated that the transmission link has been identified outside of the school. The two cases are also linked.

A public health risk assessment has been undertaken. The parents of any children deemed to be close contacts of the confirmed cases have been contacted and advised accordingly.