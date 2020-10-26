Father and two sons dead after shooting at remote north Cork farmland

Three members of the same family have died in a shooting incident in a remote part of north Cork.

The deceased are understood to include two sons and their father.

They have been named locally as Diarmuid and Mark O’Sullivan and their father, Tadgh.

The body of one of the sons was found in a bedroom of the house. The bodies of his brother and father were found in a field nearby. Gardaí say all suffered gunshot wounds.

It is believed the incident is linked to a dispute over family inheritance.

A garda helicopter above a farmhouse at Kanturk, Co Cork.

A garda statement on the incident said: "At approximately 6.30am today, Gardaí in Kanturk were alerted to a Critical Firearms incidents at Assolas, Kanturk.

"A short time earlier a female, in her 60s, alerted neighbours that firearms had been discharged at her home. Gardai were informed that three males were present in the house and that one male may have suffered from gunshot wounds.

"Gardaí from Kanturk responded to the scene arriving shortly afterwards and were informed that further gunshots had been heard locally.

A Garda checkpoint leading to the farmhouse at Raheen, Kanturk, Co Cork.

"Immediately An Garda Siochana initiated its Critical Firearms incident response. The scene of the incident, a family home, was contained by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí supported by Armed Support Unit."

A garda operational commander was assigned to control the incident supported by Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, National Negotiator Unit, Technical Support Unit, Southern Region Dog Unit and Air Support Unit.

Read More Public raise €50k for nuns ordered to leave illegal West Cork compound

Additional support was provided by the HSE National Ambulance Service.

The garda statement added: "Throughout the morning Garda negotiators attempted to make contact with any persons in the house.

"After 1pm members of the Emergency Response Unit approached the house and the body of a male in his 20’s, with a gunshot wound, was discovered in a bedroom of the house. No other persons were present in the house.

"The Garda Air Support Unit helicopter commenced an aerial search of the adjoining lands. At approximately 1.40pm two further bodies, a male in his late 50s and a male in his 20’s were discovered in adjoining lands. Preliminary indications indicate both bodies have gunshot wounds."

The Garda Critical Incident response has been stood down.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We are all very shocked by this and don’t know what to make of it."

A convoy of vehicals on their way to the farm house at Kanturk, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Local councillor Bernard Moynihan said: “They are a lovely family and everybody is deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened.”

Both locations have been declared as crime scenes and An Garda Síochána has commenced a full investigation into all the circumstances of the incident.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted and are on the way to both scenes.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established in Kanturk.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who may have any information which may assist in the investigation of the incidents which occurred this morning to contact investigating Garda at Mallow Garda Station 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.