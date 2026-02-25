Simpler regulations and consent processes could cut years off road project timelines, says minister

Timelines for the delivery of major road projects could be cut by years by simplifying regulations and consent processes, the public expenditure minister has said.

Jack Chambers has said the Government is changing the rules on how regulations are applied as they can “excessively delay projects before they can even get started”.

He said projects like roads, wastewater treatment plants and energy infrastructure are being “drowned out in a sea of regulatory requirements”, while adding that some approval processes are adding “limited value”.

Changes being proposed by Mr Chambers include the introduction of “parallel decision-making”, where project consents and permits can be decided at the same time rather than sequentially.

Asked how much time he expects to see shaved off project delivery for roads with his changes, Mr Chambers said it would depend on the type of road project. He said some local road projects only take months to get approvals, while larger national roads can be years in the pre-planning phases.

“What we’re trying to do is examine each decision point or each area of the process — all of which is the slowest in the EU in many examples we’ve seen from the Infrastructure Taskforce — and essentially cut it by months in many instances or indeed it could be years if it’s a major national road project,” Mr Chambers said.

The accelerating infrastructure report previously found regulations for transport infrastructure, including new roads, require up to 30 licences, consents, and approvals, while there are 21 such processes for water projects and 20 for electricity infrastructure projects.

Mr Chambers said his department would issue a circular to all Government departments, calling on them to consider issues like effectiveness when designing or reviewing regulations.

Asked if the proposals are a push for deregulation of health and safety standards, Mr Chambers said the Government did not want to compromise in this area.

However, on environmental regulations, Mr Chambers said some of these are blocking projects, like wastewater treatment, which are designed to improve the environment.

“There is a need to have a better balance of regulation, to have greater weight on the public good and the delivery of overall infrastructure,” he said.