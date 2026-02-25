Harris calls for criminals to be barred from standing for election after Hutch post

Simon Harris has said rules should be considered to stop people with criminal records from becoming TDs after Gerry "The Monk" Hutch took to social media urging people to register to vote for him.

The Tánaiste made the comments after being asked about the Dublin Central by-election and Gerry Hutch’s plan to run as a candidate.

Mr Harris noted voters in Dublin Central had already rejected Mr Hutch in the last general election. He said he did not expect Mr Hutch to win this time either and believed voters would deliver the same message again.

He also mentioned he was uneasy about how Mr Hutch was being treated “almost like a celebrity".

He was speaking on Newstalk radio after Mr Hutch appealed to his community in North Dublin to register to vote in a video online.

It follows his announcement earlier this month that he will stand in the upcoming Dublin Central by-election.

He narrowly missed out on the fourth seat in the 2024 general election.

In a new post on his Instagram page, he told his 21,000 followers: “If you want change then register to vote”.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, he said: “The election is coming up soon. You matter, make sure you’re registered to vote. I’ve been through an election already and a lot of people weren’t registered to vote.

“I was talking to a lot of other politicians in the area when I was running and they said ‘what vote are you expecting to get?’ and I said ‘the people in the community’. He said: ‘They don’t’ vote.’

“I said they probably don’t vote because there is no one to vote for, I said let’s see what happens, so I did, I got over 3,000 votes but it was a bit late for some people to register.

"Well we have plenty of time to register now so yous all matter, if yous want change in your area register. That’s number one. Help your grandmother, your mother, help your aunty, your uncle if they’re not able to use computers, the kids today can do it on the phone."

"When the election comes up then it’s your choice, you can vote for any TD up and coming in the constituency, its your choice, but please register and make sure you register. If you don’t register you don’t have a voice."

He then hit out on the Government saying: “They don’t want you to register because they hope you don’t register, to keep you ignorant."

Mr Hutch was acquitted in 2023 by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne during the 2016 Regency Hotel attack.

While the court accepted that members of the Hutch group were responsible for the shooting, it ruled prosecutors failed to prove Mr Hutch’s direct involvement.

He recently made headlines after he clashed with a journalist at a press event for the opening of Rex Ryan’s play The Monk, when he was questioned about his alleged ties to organised crime.

“I’m no leader of any crime gang,” Mr Hutch said. “I was never in a crime gang. Do you want to be the second dying wasp?"