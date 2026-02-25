'No risk' to Volodymyr Zelenskky attending EU summit in Ireland, minister says

There is “absolutely no risk” to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when he returns here for a leaders’ summit during Ireland’s EU presidency, foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee has said.

Ms McEntee, who is also minister of defence, added that she is “absolutely confident” that all 47 heads of state attending the summit will be safe and that An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces will have the resources to make sure it is a “hugely successful” presidency.

Last December, a number of sophisticated drones were deployed at the edge of Ireland’s territorial airspace after President Zelenskyy’s plane had flown towards Dublin Airport. The Irish Examiner subsequently reported that the initial assessment of security services was that Russian intelligence, or groups acting on its behalf, was responsible.

Security sources said the action was to “test our defences” and let the country know: “This is just the start, just wait until the [EU] presidency."

Speaking at the launch of Ireland’s first National Maritime Security Strategy, Ms McEntee said: “There’s absolutely no risk to President Zelenskyy. I’m absolutely confident when those 47 heads of state, not just President Zelenskyy, [arrive] we will have the resources in place, the Defence Forces, working with An Garda Síochána, to make sure [it’s a] hugely successful presidency.”

On the Government’s drive, reflected in the strategy, to expand military co-operation with neighbours, such as Britain and France, including for the presidency, Ms McEntee said: “I don’t think we should be afraid to seek assistance from other countries and allies.”

She said Denmark sought, and received, assistance last September from other EU countries when drone incursions closed down airports the week before an EU summit in Copenhagen.

Ms McEntee said that “in the very near future” her department will be completing an agreement with Britain on security and defence and that she is also working on deepening co-operation with France on maritime security and protecting critical infrastructure.

Chief of Staff Lt Gen. Rossa Mulcahy said the Defence Forces will “provide all the resources” An Garda Síochána requires for the visit and said he is “confident” both agencies will meet the security challenges.

“We will have challenges in cyber space, in air space and at sea but we will have a plan in place with An Garda Síochána on land, and ourselves at sea, and Air Corps in the air," he said. "I’m confident we will be able to provide the supports for that.”