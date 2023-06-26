Taoiseach calls for Dee Forbes to 'give her side of the story' at Oireachtas meetings

There was wrong done at RTÉ, the Taoiseach says, but the country should not "throw the baby out with the bathwater".

Leo Varadkar was speaking at Dublin Castle in the wake of Director General of the broadcaster Dee Forbes' resignation this morning.

Ms Forbes was suspended from her role last Wednesday after news broke that Mr Tubridy was paid an extra €345,000 by RTÉ since 2017.

Mr Varadkar said that Ms Forbes should still appear before Oireachtas Committees to "give her side of the story".

Both the Media Committee and Public Accounts Committee will meet this week to discuss the payment controversy.

The Taoiseach added that he has confidence in the RTÉ board, despite the Government undertaking a review of governance at the national broadcaster.

"I'm very disappointed by what we've learned about payments at RTÉ and the way those payments were made.

In response to that the Government has initiated a thorough review of the governance of RTÉ. We'd rather do it right than do it quickly. And in the meantime, we're suspending our work on reform of the TV licence.

"But I do want to say this. It is important that we understand what all the facts are. And that's why the Oireachtas committees in particular have an important role to play in making sure that we get answers to questions, that there is full accountability.

"And that will play out of course in the next few weeks."

Ryan Tubridy (right) and former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mr Varadkar said the overall contribution of the "vast majority" of RTÉ staff should be acknowledged.

"But I do want to point out that RTÉ is a large organisation and the vast majority of people who work for RTÉ will have no knowledge or involvement in this whatsoever. And the board will only have known about a graduate recently so we need to bear that in mind.

"And also the duty to make sure we don't throw the baby out with the bathwater here."

Public service broadcasting is important. RTÉ in very many ways plays a really important role in our society. From Irish language broadcasting, children's programs, drama and sports and good quality news.

"We need to be sure that if things were done that were wrong, and I believe things were done that were wrong, that needs to stop. That needs to change and people need to be held to account."

Asked if Ryan Tubridy should pay back the additional money paid to him beyond what was publicly declared by RTÉ, Mr Varadkar said that that was an issue for the presenter.

He added that Mr Tubridy should appear before Oireachtas committees if asked.