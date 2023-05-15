'Floatels' being considered for homeless refugees

The Government is considering sheltering refugees by procuring barges which can offer “floating accommodation.”

It comes as Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Justice Minister Simon Harris will meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this week following violent scenes at a protest in Sandwith street in which asylum seekers’ belongings were set on fire.

Four large sites are due to come on stream in two weeks’ time including repurposed office buildings.

Three units in Dublin and one in Clare are expected to significantly reduce the number of international protection (IP) applicants that have not been offered State accommodation.

Officials are now examining what the UK government has done in Dorset, where they have used a three-story barge to house hundreds of asylum seekers.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed they are considering using 'floatels' to help with the “severe accommodation shortage.”

The International Protection Procurement Service (IPPS) has “explored options” for “floating accommodation” by engaging with other jurisdictions to understand their experiences, a spokesperson said. There is consultation with various stakeholders including the Maritime Unit at the Department of Transport.

“It continues to evaluate and progress the potential use of ‘floating’ accommodation such as cruise ships and Floatels, to accommodate International Protection applicants,” they added.

“It is not possible to comment on specific proposals at this point.”

It’s understood officials approached Dublin Port about the possibility of accommodating refugees on cruise ships but authorities said the port could not function at full capacity if this was the case.

Concern

The Irish Refugee Council has called for asylum seekers to be taken off the streets as a matter of urgency following tense protests in recent days.

Chief executive Nick Henderson has said the level of aggression towards refugees is of deep concern and they need to be accommodated for their safety.

Gardaí are on high alert for further protests against asylum seekers after public order units were called out on Friday and Saturday night.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said the burning of tents by a small number of far-right activists was “appalling" in a country that has been welcoming and generous to people seeking asylum here.

As of Friday, the Department said there were 477 IP applicants that the State has not been able to accommodate.