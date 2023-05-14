Calls for asylum seekers to be taken off streets following anti-immigration protests

The Irish Refugee Council is calling for asylum seekers to be taken off the streets as a matter of urgency.

The current shortage of accommodation means some newly-arrived refugees are sleeping rough until beds become available.

However, there are renewed fears for their safety after a migrant camp was dismantled and set alight in Dublin city on Friday, following an anti-immigration protest.

Irish Refugee Council chief executive officer Nick Henderson says the level of aggression is of deep concern.

"While there were demonstrations outside centres in January and February and last year, there was a wall separating people," said Mr Henderson.

"People were very uncomfortable inside but there were walls. We are now in a situation where there is nothing and people are in tents.

"These people need to be taken off the streets as soon as possible for their immediate safety."

Gardaí are on high alert for further protests against asylum seekers after public order units were called out on Friday and Saturday night.

'Malign opportunism'

Justice Minister Simon Harris said the right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate.

The Taoiseach has also unreservedly condemned violent attacks on migrants as "malign opportunism" which cannot be tolerated — adding that gardaí are investigating.

On Friday, a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested under the Public Order Act and will appear before Dublin District Court this month.

Speaking at the James Connolly Commemoration at Arbour Hill in Dublin this morning, Labour leader Ivana Bacik called the attacks on the camps appalling.

Ms Bacik said the anti-immigration rhetoric seen over the weekend is an outrage.

"The fact that a small number of far-right activists took the action they did in burning tents was appalling and an outrage in an Ireland that has been so welcoming and so generous in its approach to refugees and people seeking asylum here," said Ms Bacik.