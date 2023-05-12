Second night of protest in Dublin near where asylum seekers pitched tents

Protestors have gathered for a second night in the south of Dublin close to where asylum seekers have pitched tents outside the offices of the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).
Several tents have been pitched on a small cul-de-sac off Sandwith St.
Video footage on social media showed protestors gathering at the camp yesterday.
A strong garda presence was observed at the scene on Friday during a second night of tension.
On Thursday, a group of protestors ripped down banners off poles in the area, which have since been re-erected.
In a statement to thegardaí said they “attended an incident" that occurred as Sandwith Street, Dublin 2 on Thursday evening.
"No formal complaints were made to Gardaí," a spokesperson said.
“Gardaí are aware of footage being circulated on social media which occurred in the Sandwith Street area and an investigation into this incident is being carried out at Pearse Street Garda Station.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
On Friday, gardaí said they have “no reports of any incidents from this location”.