Second night of protest in Dublin near where asylum seekers pitched tents

Second night of protest in Dublin near where asylum seekers pitched tents

The scene last week near the IPAS offices in Dublin where some homeless asylum seekers had set up tents. Picture: Alison O'Reilly

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 22:30
Alison O'Reilly

Protestors have gathered for a second night in the south of Dublin close to where asylum seekers have pitched tents outside the offices of the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

Several tents have been pitched on a small cul-de-sac off Sandwith St.

Video footage on social media showed protestors gathering at the camp yesterday.

A strong garda presence was observed at the scene on Friday during a second night of tension.

On Thursday, a group of protestors ripped down banners off poles in the area, which have since been re-erected.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, gardaí said they “attended an incident" that occurred as Sandwith Street, Dublin 2 on Thursday evening. 

"No formal complaints were made to Gardaí," a spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are aware of footage being circulated on social media which occurred in the Sandwith Street area and an investigation into this incident is being carried out at Pearse Street Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing.” 

On Friday, gardaí said they have “no reports of any incidents from this location”.

More in this section

Dublin v Derry - Allianz Football League Division 2 Final Rory Gallagher to step back as manager of Derry footballers
Hospital stock More than 492,000 wait longer than Sláintecare maximum for hospital appointments
Police Stock Hijacking suspect wanted by gardaí arrested at Belfast airport
AsylumAsylum SeekersOrganisation: International Protection Accommodation ServicesOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: IPAS
Second night of protest in Dublin near where asylum seekers pitched tents

Man arrested after €69k worth of drugs seized

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd