Politicians advised to get panic alarms and vary routes home for their safety 

- Check their routes and avoid areas they feel uncomfortable driving through;
- Avoid empty carriages while using public transport and wear comfortable shoes in order to be able to move quickly;
- Avoid leaving or returning home at exactly the same times;
- Avoid walking the same routes, parking in the same spots, and holding clinics or meetings in the same place every week and to be ‘streetwise’.
Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my government colleague !!!— Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) January 4, 2023
People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was kicked repeatedly by protesters while leaving Leinster House last year.
https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/politics/arid-41041349.html