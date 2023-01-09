Politicians advised to get panic alarms and vary routes home for their safety 

Politicians have been told to consider carrying panic alarms and to vary the way they travel to work as the Government assesses whether to pay for increased security measures.

Oireachtas and Department of Public Expenditure officials met yesterday following last week’s incident in which bags of excrement were thrown at Fianna Fáil junior minister Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon at a public meeting in Galway.

After a consultation process and a number of “concerning cases” raised by TDs, An Garda Síochána has made recommendations for certain TDs.

The Department of Public Expenditure confirmed it is considering whether to fund extra security measures.

A spokesperson for Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said discussions are ongoing and that he “takes the security of all members of the House extremely seriously”.

In an email circulated to politicians, the clerk of the Dáil said the Oireachtas is “continuing to pursue this matter with the department and when a response is received, we will be in contact again”.

Fresh security advice was issued to TDs and senators yesterday encouraging them to consider carrying a personal alarm and to vary their routine, including walking or travelling to work.

The information was sent to all members of the Oireachtas via email and included personal security advice from An Garda Siochána telling them to:

Check their routes and avoid areas they feel uncomfortable driving through;

Avoid empty carriages while using public transport and wear comfortable shoes in order to be able to move quickly;

Avoid leaving or returning home at exactly the same times;

Avoid walking the same routes, parking in the same spots, and holding clinics or meetings in the same place every week and to be ‘streetwise’.

Information on what a politician should do if a constituent visits their home is also provided.

Gardaí have been in contact with the Oireachtas to advise politicians to speak with their local crime prevention officers if they require guidance on security and they will arrange a security review at their home and office.

In relation to the “concerning cases” brought to the attention of gardaí by TDs, discussions were held with gardaí who made recommendations for certain deputies.

The security measures depend on individual circumstances.

It comes after it emerged junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill had been harassed by a second man.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Ms Carroll MacNeill revealed that gardaí have begun a personal security review and visited a man who has been constantly contacting her.

It comes just two months after a 43-year-old man was given a suspended one-year sentence after pleading guilty to harassing the Fine Gael TD.

Ms Carroll MacNeill said she had reported a number of incidents since her court case, including a disturbing letter sent to her from an unknown person in recent weeks as well as repeated contacts from the man whom gardaí have now visited.

On foot of a recommendation from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, all Cabinet ministers were provided with Garda drivers for their protection.

There have been a number of security incidents, including protesters showing up at the homes of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In September, a man in his 40s was arrested after a car crashed through the gates of the family home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny. He described it as a “bizarre” and “traumatic” experience for his wife, who was home alone at the time.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was kicked repeatedly by protesters while leaving Leinster House last year.

