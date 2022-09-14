People Before Profit's Paul Murphy kicked by protesters outside Leinster House

Mr Murphy told the Irish Examiner that he was not hurt in the incident but some of the group with him were 'shaken'.
Paul Murphy: 'There was around 20 or 30 people surrounding me. They were screaming about abortion, vaccines and lockdown'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 17:35
PAUL HOSFORD and Ciara Phelan

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was kicked by protesters while outside Leinster House on Wednesday.

Mr Murphy had left the Leinster House complex to join protesters from a group representing owners of defective apartments and houses when he was accosted by 20 to 30 far-right protesters.

Mr Murphy told the Irish Examiner that he was not hurt in the incident but some of the group with him were "shaken".

"I'm fine. I'm calm about these kinds of things. There was around 20 or 30 people surrounding me. They were screaming about abortion, vaccines and lockdown," he said.

"There were around 200 far-right protesters outside and I'm only disappointed because they disrupted PhD students, apartment owners, cystic fibrosis families and security personnel.

"The guards were there and came after a while. I went away to take them away from the other protests. Up at Buswells, a few guards stood between us and them."

The protests were held outside Leinster House on the first day of the Dáil term.

Varadkar: Possible for Donohoe to retain Eurogroup presidency if he's not finance minister 

Government to slash growth forecasts for next year, warns Donohoe
Boyd Barrett calls for immediate caps on energy and electricity 
Dáil returns amid spiralling energy bills and tricky budget talks
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Donohoe to visit the EPIC Museum

Varadkar: Possible for Donohoe to retain Eurogroup presidency if he's not finance minister 

