Gardaí investigating as car crashes through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's home

The car narrowly missed the house of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny and crashed into the patio doors of a separate studio space. Picture: Mark Marlow/Rollingnews

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 21:10
PAUL HOSFORD and Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondents

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a car was driven through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.

Mr Kenny, the party's justice spokesperson and Sligo-Leitrim TD, was not at home when the vehicle crashed through the gates of his Leitrim property, but his wife was home alone.

The incident happened at around 2am on Thursday.

It is understood the car narrowly missed Mr Kenny's home and crashed into the patio doors of a separate studio space. It is believed the driver of the car was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Mr Kenny told Leitrim Live that the incident was "distressing and traumatic" for his wife and family.

"I would like to thank the gardaí and ambulance services, who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle," he said.

Mr Kenny and Sinn Féin declined to comment further on the incident.

Mr Kenny's own car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co Leitrim, nearly three years ago. He had also received a death threat days before that incident after speaking out against a “far-right ideology that is being peddled in this country” about asylum seekers.

