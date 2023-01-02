McGrath pledges Cork transport projects 'will be delivered'

Promised transport projects for Cork will be delivered, Finance Minister Michael McGrath has pledged.

The city is subject to ambitious plans including the €185m Cork commuter rail plan, which proposes improved rail services from Mallow, through Cork city, to Midleton, and the Cork light rail project, running from Ballincollig to Mahon.

However, previous failures to deliver on projects have led to doubt that the plans would come to fruition. In an interview with the Irish Examiner, however, Michael McGrath said that the National Development Plan, announced in 2021 when he was minister for public expenditure, will see funding made available to complete projects.

"I think that Cork is a really good place," Mr McGrath said, adding that investment could already be seen in places such as Dunkettle, Macroom, and Ringaskiddy.

"We can see major investment happening at the moment and there's an awful lot more of it to come.

"Some of these projects do take time. They're major infrastructure projects. They do have to go through a process to get delivered.

"But when you look at the investment in Dunkettle, for example, you look at the advance works now that are well under way on N28 Cork to Ringaskiddy road scheme, we'd the first phase of the Macroom-Baile Mhúirne road project opened recently by the former taoiseach [Micheál Martin]."

The first phase of the Macroom-Baile Mhúirne road project was opened recently by then taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Dan Linehan

The Cork South-Central TD and newly-appointed finance minister said people "will see investments at the Grand Parade, Bishop Lucey Park, the Marina Park — phase two of that will be progressing through shortly as well — and the development of the Docklands, which is continuing" but that the key priority was the upgrade of the city's public transport.

"On the public transport space is where a lot will be happening," he said.

"The funding is now in place and we have the railway order before An Bord Pleanála in relation to the Cork Commuter Rail project.

"The Government is fully committed to that, the funding is in place, it really is just about getting it through the process so that we can deliver on that over the years ahead."

Mr McGrath added that while some aspects will happen in this Government's lifetime, "other aspects of it will happen in the lifetime of the next government" but that "all of the seeds are being sown for that now the foundation's put in place".

"So there's huge work on improving Cork's infrastructure and I look forward to seeing it continuing," he said.

CIE recently submitted the application for the construction of a second rail track along the 10km section of railway line between Glounthaune and Midleton. If approved, it is hoped that construction will begin in 2024 for completion in 2026.

A computer-generated image of the Cork Luas system as part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

The proposed €1bn Cork light rail system is one of the most significant elements of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy through to 2040.

The 17km east-west Luas would serve 25 stops including Ballincollig, the proposed Cork Science and Innovation Park, Munster Technological University, Cork University Hospital, University College Cork, Cork city centre, Kent Station/Cork North Docklands, Cork South Docklands, and Mahon.

The National Development Plan pledges to fund the "development and design" of that project.