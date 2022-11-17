New Dunkettle links to give taste of free flow

Big changes for how motorists use the Jack Lynch Tunnel and what is one of Ireland’s busiest junctions
New Dunkettle links to give taste of free flow

Links A, E (pictured), and G will be open from around 11am on Sunday.

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 17:30
Eoin English

Motorists are set to get their first taste of free flow through the new Dunkettle Interchange in Cork with the opening of three key link roads this weekend.

But it will mean big changes for how motorists use the Jack Lynch Tunnel and what is one of Ireland’s busiest junctions, catering for up to 100,000 vehicles daily.

The biggest changes will affect motorists traveling northbound through the tunnel. The changes are the most significant since the tunnel opened. 

Those using the northbound bore who wish to continue north onto the M8 Dublin road will, from Sunday, be required to use the bore's right-hand lanes, while those heading east towards Little Island and Midleton will have to use its left lanes.

Engineers overseeing the massive interchange upgrade have now urged motorists to familiarise themselves with the new routes, the lane layouts, and lane positioning requirements well in advance, to follow the signs, and to drive slowly and with care through the tunnel and interchange until they become familiar with the new layout. It comes ahead of the opening of links A, E, and G from around 11am on Sunday.

Link A will take motorists driving northbound through the tunnel onto a new route around the roundabout, via a new overpass that carries the M8 southbound, and then eastwards towards Little Island and the N25 to Midleton.

There will be no change to traffic flow for northbound traffic heading for the M8 and Dublin.

The opening of link A will trigger the immediate closure of the N25 eastbound merge road on the eastern side of the roundabout.

At around the same time, link E will open, providing a new free-flow route through the interchange for southbound traffic on the M8 wishing to head east.

These motorists will no longer have to interact with the roundabout.

Traffic heading east on this new link will merge with traffic on link A where motorists will then have the option of either continuing on the N25 eastbound or taking the third new section of road that’s opening on Sunday, link G, which gives access to Little Island.

The massive Dunkettle interchange upgrade, which includes the removal of traffic lights from the Dunkettle roundabout and the construction of several new flyovers and underpasses, is designed to create a largely free-flow interchange to allow north-south traffic on the M8 and east-west traffic on the N25 flow freely.

It is hoped the upgrade will cater for forecasted traffic growth up to 2050. The scheme is on target for completion within 18 months.

Last month, two key links opened to provide road users travelling eastbound on the N8 with a new access route to Little Island — a busy employment and retail area.

It included the opening of a combined pedestrian and cycleway facility that provides safe access for cyclists and pedestrians to Little Island from the Tivoli roundabout.

Read More

Commercial rates hike puts 'another nail in coffin' for struggling Cork businesses

More in this section

Planning lodged for €40m apartment scheme on former Bessborough mother and baby home site  Planning lodged for €40m apartment scheme on former Bessborough mother and baby home site 
'A new generation inspired': John Kiely receives doctorate from UL 'A new generation inspired': John Kiely receives doctorate from UL
Commercial rates hike puts 'another nail in coffin' for struggling Cork businesses Commercial rates hike puts 'another nail in coffin' for struggling Cork businesses
#transportroad safetyPlace: Cork
Garda stock

Man steals cash during armed robbery at Cork post office

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s