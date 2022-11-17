New Dunkettle links to give taste of free flow

Motorists are set to get their first taste of free flow through the new Dunkettle Interchange in Cork with the opening of three key link roads this weekend.

But it will mean big changes for how motorists use the Jack Lynch Tunnel and what is one of Ireland’s busiest junctions, catering for up to 100,000 vehicles daily.

The biggest changes will affect motorists traveling northbound through the tunnel. The changes are the most significant since the tunnel opened.

Those using the northbound bore who wish to continue north onto the M8 Dublin road will, from Sunday, be required to use the bore's right-hand lanes, while those heading east towards Little Island and Midleton will have to use its left lanes.

Engineers overseeing the massive interchange upgrade have now urged motorists to familiarise themselves with the new routes, the lane layouts, and lane positioning requirements well in advance, to follow the signs, and to drive slowly and with care through the tunnel and interchange until they become familiar with the new layout. It comes ahead of the opening of links A, E, and G from around 11am on Sunday.

Link A will take motorists driving northbound through the tunnel onto a new route around the roundabout, via a new overpass that carries the M8 southbound, and then eastwards towards Little Island and the N25 to Midleton.

There will be no change to traffic flow for northbound traffic heading for the M8 and Dublin.

The opening of link A will trigger the immediate closure of the N25 eastbound merge road on the eastern side of the roundabout.

At around the same time, link E will open, providing a new free-flow route through the interchange for southbound traffic on the M8 wishing to head east.

These motorists will no longer have to interact with the roundabout.

Traffic heading east on this new link will merge with traffic on link A where motorists will then have the option of either continuing on the N25 eastbound or taking the third new section of road that’s opening on Sunday, link G, which gives access to Little Island.

The massive Dunkettle interchange upgrade, which includes the removal of traffic lights from the Dunkettle roundabout and the construction of several new flyovers and underpasses, is designed to create a largely free-flow interchange to allow north-south traffic on the M8 and east-west traffic on the N25 flow freely.

It is hoped the upgrade will cater for forecasted traffic growth up to 2050. The scheme is on target for completion within 18 months.

Last month, two key links opened to provide road users travelling eastbound on the N8 with a new access route to Little Island — a busy employment and retail area.

It included the opening of a combined pedestrian and cycleway facility that provides safe access for cyclists and pedestrians to Little Island from the Tivoli roundabout.