What is in the new National Development Plan? 

The new National Development Plan commits €165bn in funding for a range of projects over the next 10 years.

So if it goes to plan and delivers all it promises, what can we expect a decade from now?

The plan entails €35bn in investment in the transport system to help achieve targets of halving greenhouse gases by 2030.

That includes €12bn for public transport, while a total of €6bn has been allocated to roads and €4bn to be spent on walking and cycling infrastructure.

The Cork Commuter rail plan is to get €185m. That would see a rail link from Mallow, through Cork city, to Midleton, and the Cork light rail project, running from Ballincollig to Mahon.

A total of 31 roads have received a commitment in the plan: The N/M20 Cork to Limerick road, while committed to, is "subject to further approval". The proposed M20 could cost up to €3bn if the entire motorway is built.

The Galway Ring Road and the N5 Westport-Turlough Road are also set to be funded.

The north Dublin MetroLink, first announced in 2000, is committed to but the NDP gives no date for when the project will be completed. Likewise, the Dart+ Programme, including Dart+ Coastal North to Drogheda via Balbriggan also lacks a timeline.

More than €27m is earmarked for the Waterford regeneration, including a new rail station, the BusConnects scheme and bus corridors in Waterford city.

The plan also commits €5.7bn for health investment and €4.4bn for education.

The Cork Event Centre is set to proceed, with a €50m funding agreement for the 6,000 capacity venue on the former Beamish & Crawford brewery site.

Cork University Business School and the Munster Technological University's Cork campus are both to receive strategic investment in infrastructure and equipment.

There is also €3.5bn for cross-border projects over the next 10 years and the amount of money available under the Shared Island Fund will be doubled to €1bn up to 2030.