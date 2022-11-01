Humphreys insists Government 'working well' despite reports of tensions

Minister says focus should be on measures to help alleviate soaring inflation and rising energy prices 
Humphreys insists Government 'working well' despite reports of tensions

Heather Humphreys: 'People are more concerned about financial supports than any differences of opinion between the parties.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:25
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Heather Humphreys has insisted that the Government is "working well" despite reports of growing tensions between the parties.

The minister for social protection said that "the man on the street" is more interested in the supports that the Government will be providing in the coming months rather than any tensions or differences of opinion between the coalition parties.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin accused Fine Gael and the Greens of engaging in “bad politics” by targeting Fianna Fáil ministers for attack during a private meeting last week.

Asked about the remarks, Ms Humphreys said: "This Government is working well, can I also say that Micheál Martin is doing a good job as Taoiseach.

"We have dealt with a number of different crises as you will be aware. We have had the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now we're facing a cost-of-living crisis for people."

She said the coalition had agreed measures to help alleviate soaring inflation and rising energy prices for families and vulnerable individuals.

"As far as I am concerned, I get on well with my Government colleagues across both parties, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, and our focus is on helping people in this difficult time.

"I don't know what happened at that parliamentary party meeting, the Fianna Fáil one, so I'm obviously not going to speculate. I wasn't there," Ms Humphries added.

She said the double child benefit support, being paid out on Tuesday, was one of many measures being rolled out in the coming weeks to put money back in people's pockets.

Ms Humphreys also moved to assure people who have turbary rights by stating that they will continue to be permitted to both cut and burn their own turf, as well as sell it to neighbours, amid changes to the law.

"What has changed though, is that you cannot sell turf in retail outlets," she said. "For those shops that have a stock of turf, there is a transition period and over the next three months they will be able to sell off what they have.

"But in terms of people who had the right to cut turf they can continue to do so."

Read More

Fianna Fáil eyes up Justice and Foreign Affairs roles in Cabinet reshuffle

More in this section

Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022 Northern Ireland Secretary to hold talks with Stormont leaders amid uncertainty
Martin rebukes ‘bad politics’ of Fine Gael and Greens Martin rebukes ‘bad politics’ of Fine Gael and Greens
CC BYRNE CONDOLENCE BOOK Taoiseach rejects claim that party leadership blocked Marc MacSharry's Fianna Fáil return
Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary accused of providing ‘no clarity’ on Stormont crisis

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s