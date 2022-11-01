Humphreys insists Government 'working well' despite reports of tensions

Heather Humphreys has insisted that the Government is "working well" despite reports of growing tensions between the parties.

The minister for social protection said that "the man on the street" is more interested in the supports that the Government will be providing in the coming months rather than any tensions or differences of opinion between the coalition parties.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin accused Fine Gael and the Greens of engaging in “bad politics” by targeting Fianna Fáil ministers for attack during a private meeting last week.

Asked about the remarks, Ms Humphreys said: "This Government is working well, can I also say that Micheál Martin is doing a good job as Taoiseach.

"We have dealt with a number of different crises as you will be aware. We have had the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now we're facing a cost-of-living crisis for people."

She said the coalition had agreed measures to help alleviate soaring inflation and rising energy prices for families and vulnerable individuals.

"As far as I am concerned, I get on well with my Government colleagues across both parties, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, and our focus is on helping people in this difficult time.

"I don't know what happened at that parliamentary party meeting, the Fianna Fáil one, so I'm obviously not going to speculate. I wasn't there," Ms Humphries added.

She said the double child benefit support, being paid out on Tuesday, was one of many measures being rolled out in the coming weeks to put money back in people's pockets.

Ms Humphreys also moved to assure people who have turbary rights by stating that they will continue to be permitted to both cut and burn their own turf, as well as sell it to neighbours, amid changes to the law.

"What has changed though, is that you cannot sell turf in retail outlets," she said. "For those shops that have a stock of turf, there is a transition period and over the next three months they will be able to sell off what they have.

"But in terms of people who had the right to cut turf they can continue to do so."