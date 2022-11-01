Double payments of child benefit to be issued from today

More than 630,000 families will get a double child benefit payment from today, as part of the Government’s efforts to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The payment of €280 is being paid out in respect of 1.2m children in 638,000 families, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said.

She announced the details during a visit to the Ballyroan Community and Youth Centre in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

“The double child benefit payment will be received in people’s bank accounts beginning from today,” she said.

The monthly payment for children is usually €140, meaning this move doubles that amount for November. The payment is not means-tested and is paid out for all children up to the age of 16, and for children up to 18 years of age if they are in full-time education or have a disability.

Cork has the second-largest number of families receiving child benefit per county at 70,822 topped only by Dublin at 170,191.

In Limerick, 24,847 families will receive this double payment, and in Tipperary 20,911 families. Families in other Munster counties will also see the increase including 18,336 in Kerry and 15,817 in Clare.

In Waterford, 15,583 families will get this payment.

Counties other than Cork and Dublin with large numbers of families with young children include Kildare with 33,830, Galway with 32,758, and Meath with 30,958.

There are also 20,386 eligible families in Wicklow and 20,858 in Wexford. Leitrim has the lowest number of families per county eligible for this payment at 4,287.

The department’s figures also show 4,319 families living in other areas will get this payment.

“It follows the Autumn Double Payment last month, which supported 1.4m pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and working families,” Ms Humphreys said.

And over the course of the next few weeks, I will be announcing the details of further lump sum payments to support people with their household bills.

This is the second of eight lump sum payments being given to help families cope with rising costs, particularly energy costs, with a package of €1.2bn set aside in total.

These will include the €400 lump sum fuel allowance payment, €200 payment for people living alone, a €500 payment for carers, €500 support for people with disabilities, and a €500 payment for people receiving the Working Family Payment.

The eighth payment in this package is the Christmas bonus for social welfare recipients.

“This €1.2bn package of lump sum payments is about helping families and our most vulnerable with the rising costs they are facing over the winter period,” Ms Humphries said.

St Vincent de Paul has previously welcomed these increases, but warned they do not offer a full solution for families in poverty.

Head of Social Justice Dr Tricia Keilthy said: “The cost of living measures such as the one-off fuel allowance payment and double social welfare payment will help low-income households during what will be a very difficult winter, but they are only temporary."

She said, at the time these allowances were announced as part of Budget 2023: "The failure to address the impact of inflation on low-income households beyond short-term measures puts many people at risk of being pulled further into the kind of grinding daily hardship that is very difficult to escape."

Recipient numbers by county:

County Recipients of Child Benefit Clare 15,817 Cork 70,822 Cavan 10,607 Carlow 8,333 Donegal 20,497 Dublin 170,191 Galway 32,758 Kildare 33,830 Kilkenny 12,800 Kerry 18,336 Longford 5,782 Louth 18,480 Limerick 24,847 Leitrim 4,287 Laois 12,279 Meath 30,958 Monaghan 8,238 Mayo 15,901 Offaly 10,432 Roscommon 8,411 Sligo 8,102 Tipperary 20,911 Waterford 15,583 Westmeath 12,582 Wicklow 20,386 Wexford 20,858 Other 4,319

Source: Department of Rural and Community Development