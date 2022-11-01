Martin rebukes ‘bad politics’ of Fine Gael and Greens

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused his Coalition partners Fine Gael and the Greens of engaging in “bad politics” by targeting Fianna Fáil ministers for attack, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Amid rising tensions within the Coalition ahead of the historic rotation of the position of taoiseach, Mr Martin and his party colleagues have complained about a systemic series of attacks from members of Fine Gael and the Green Party over the performance of Fianna Fáil ministers in the health, education, and housing portfolios.

In recent months, clear divisions have emerged between the parties on issues such as health and the temporary evictions ban, with Fine Gael more hostile to the proposal. The Taoiseach has moved to confront Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan on such attacks, he has told a private meeting of his TDs and senators.

When confronted about it by members of his own party in recent days who complained that Fine Gael is using debate time “as sticks to beat our ministers”, Mr Martin responded in agreement.

“It is bad politics overall," he said. "I have said this to our partners in Government. There is enough of the opposition attacking us without our own doing it.”

The Irish Examiner has verified the comments by Mr Martin and the discussion around it at a meeting of the parliamentary party at Leinster House, which is attended by TDs, senators, and MEPs when they are in Ireland.

Mounting anger

It is understood that given the mounting levels of anger, there were calls at that private meeting from some within Fianna Fáil to respond in kind and begin systemically attacking Fine Gael and Green ministers.

Junior health minister Mary Butler intervened, saying she and her colleague Anne Rabbitte, as Fianna Fáil ministers, are always being targeted by Coalition colleagues, saying it is a “deliberate ploy”. She said that Fianna Fáil ministers are regularly being hauled into the Seanad under commencement orders.

“As a minister, I can say that the FF ministers are in the Seanad way more than any other ministers and they are constantly in there for health. And it is a deliberate ploy and it is always the FF ministers. So what we need is our senators to put down our commencements asking for other ministers,” she said.

Dublin senator Mary Fitzpatrick moved to respond to recent criticisms of Fianna Fáil Education Minister Norma Foley over the troubled school transport system, saying it should be Fine Gael and the Greens and not Ms Foley taking the criticism.

“Norma is doing a great job,” she said. “We shouldn’t be taking the hit on transport, it’s FG or it’s the Greens.”

Outspoken senator Erin McGreehan, who previously encouraged her colleagues to “f**k Fine Gael”, hit out at the constant focus on Fianna Fáil ministers.

“It is not right," she said. "In the Seanad, FG have brought forward commencement matters, private members' motions, and now we have another round of statements on school transports. And it is only to have a go at it and down it and highlight the problems."

December’s reshuffle

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil is eyeing up the justice and foreign affairs portfolios after December’s reshuffle amid growing tensions with Fine Gael.

Senior party sources have signalled that Mr Martin is keen to take over either from current Justice Minister Helen McEntee or from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rather than doing a straight swap with Mr Varadkar.

The news comes as it has been confirmed that the December 15 changeover date is to be delayed by several days to allow Mr Martin to attend his final EU summit in Brussels as Taoiseach.

The Irish Examiner has also confirmed that Attorney General Paul Gallagher will not be remaining on at his post beyond December, despite requests for him to do so.

Mr Gallagher, who is highly regarded by all sides of the Coalition, previously served as Attorney General in the Brian Cowen government between 2008 and 2011.