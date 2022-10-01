'My return is inevitable': Marc MacSharry wants to stand for Fianna Fáil in next election

Marc MacSharry wants to be taken back into the Fianna Fáil fold as soon as possible and will not be a "diva" about it.

The Sligo TD, who resigned the Fianna Fáil whip because the party has become "a one-man show" under Micheál Martin, has made a surprise appearance at the party's Ard Fheis in Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said he would like to stand for Fianna Fáil in the next general election adding "my return is inevitable".

He said: "I look forward to regularising my position within the parliamentary party in the not-too-distant future."

Mr MacSharry had been highly critical of the Taoiseach on a number of occasions before his resignation ahead of a vote of no-confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in September 2021.

"I made my protest over the course of the past year, it's probably time to get back into arguing from within as to the direction the party takes," Mr MacSharry said.

However, in what could be interpreted as a veiled attack on the Taosieach, he said: "Nobody is a prima donna, nobody is entitled to be a prima donna, indeed they are some of the reasons I might have taken issue in the past."

He said that while there are "ups and downs within the internal party politics from time to time". Mr MacSharry said he still believes in the ability of Fianna Fáil to enact change.

Asked whether he would be happy to return under Mr Martin's leadership, he said: "I resigned the whip for a very specific reason this time last year.

"There are no conditions, and it would be arrogant in the extreme for any prospective candidates to lay out a position. I mean I would hope to be a candidate for Fianna Fáil in the next election. But that, just as is going on here today, is a matter for the delegates themselves. They may choose somebody else, I hope they chose me."

He added: "We will see what the future will hold, I mean the heart is very much with the traditions and principles of Fianna Fáil. Obviously I've had my own issues."

Asked whether he thinks Mr Martin should stand down in December he said that is "entirely a matter for Micheál Martin".

Mr MacSharry said he has been with the Fianna Fáil party his entire life and is attending the Ard Fheis to canvass for his cousin Dr Edel MacSharry who is running for a position in the party.