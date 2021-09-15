Marc MacSharry resigns from FF parliamentary party ahead of Coveney vote

Marc MacSharry has resigned from the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party and will be voting with Sinn Féin in the no-confidence motion against Simon Coveney this evening.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has already indicated that Fianna Fáil TD would be expected to back Mr Coveney in the vote this evening.
In a letter sent to the Taoiseach, the outspoken TD said he was "elected to serve a democratic republic not on which applied different rules and sanctions depending on the identity or position of the people involved."
He hit out at what he described as an "undemocratic totalitarian regime" relating to how Fianna Fáil policy is developed.
"I therefore have no option but to resign the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary party whip effective immediately and will be voting no confidence in Minister Simon Coveney."
Mr MacSharry added that he will continue to pursue solutions to our housing and health crises and will provide effective representation to his constituents in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and North Roscommon.
"I will work to the very best of my ability in line with my Fianna Fáil traditions, its constitution, and values from which the current leadership regime have unilaterally chosen to completely depart."