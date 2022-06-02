Ukrainian MP thanks Ireland for refugees' 'incredible welcome'

A leading Ukrainian MP has said a “huge thank you” to the Irish people for the incredible welcome shown to her fellow citizens now living here since the start of the war.

Kira Rudik, leader of the political party Voice, told the Irish Examiner in Dublin that she is “absolutely amazed” by the support shown by the public here.

Speaking at the Congress of the ALDE party, the European group of which Fianna Fáil is a member, Ms Rudik said she has spoken with the representative groups of refugees here who are very grateful.

“I can tell the things they are saying are amazing, about the most hearty welcome they could ever imagine, about the schools and for the roof over their heads. So on behalf of the Ukrainian people, I want to express my gratitude,” she said.

Military response

At the congress, a motion proposed by Fianna Fáil was slammed by some of their colleagues as it sought to maintain Ireland’s neutral stance on the military response to Russia’s invasion.

During a session on the war in Ukraine, delegates asked how Ireland can be neutral “on rape or on murder”.

“With all respects to Irish colleagues, we ask congress to reject their resolution,” said the Golus Party delegation from Ukraine.

The admittance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his party to the ALDE party is described as 'very significant'. Picture: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The ALDE Congress formally welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his party into its fold at its congress held in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

“It is an honour to have President Zelenskyy’s party, Sluga Narodu and my good friend Olga Stefanishyna in the ALDE Party liberal family. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!” said Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Timmy Dooley, who was elected as co-president of the ALDE party, said the admittance of President Zelenskyy’s party is very significant.

“It's fantastic. We've been working on this for over a year now. Obviously, negotiations sped up when Ukraine was invaded,” Mr Dooley said.

“And so, on behalf of the bureau, I've been in Ukraine on a couple of occasions, meeting with some of their senior members of the party.

"They gave us the mandate to proceed with those final discussions, which as you can see, was accepted by the ALDE Council today,” he said.

Mr Dooley said he is honoured to have been elected as its president for the next two years but said there will be a lot of hard work involved.