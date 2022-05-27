Revealed: What parts of the country have welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees

Just over 33,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived into Ireland so far, with the highest percentage of arrivals being children accompanied by one parent, new figures have shown.

Statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show about 3,000 of those who have arrived and have been given PPS numbers are living in Cork, with large numbers also living in Clare, Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

In all, 33,151 PPS numbers have been issued to Ukrainians under the temporary protection directive, put in place after the Russian invasion in February.

Under that directive, citizens of Ukraine or those who had refugee status in the country before the war could access services and benefits without making an application for international protection in Ireland.

Karola Graupner, statistician with the CSO, said: “This Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is based on administrative data up to 22 May 2022. It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.”

Just under half (48%) of the arrivals to Ireland have been women over the age of 20, with children and teenagers accounting for 38% of the people who have arrived.

The highest percentage of those arriving (43%) were categorised as “one parent with children”. From the onset of the war, the majority of those fleeing over the border have been women and children as men were ordered to stay in the country.

The CSO used the local post office address, through which it was seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection for the likes of collecting social protection payments, as a proxy for where people are living.

The local electoral area which has the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine was the north inner city of Dublin, with 1,156. This was closely followed by Ennistymon in Clare, with 1,118 Ukrainians living in that area.

Co Kerry has had higher numbers of Ukrainian arrivals than most other parts of the country, with 736 in Kenmare, 865 in Killarney, and 596 in Tralee.

In Cork, the south-central area of the city has had 457 arrivals, while Midleton has had 597. Macroom has welcomed 328 individuals from Ukraine while Bandon-Kinsale has had 266 arrivals.

The CSO said this geographic breakdown was based on data from 29,718 individuals, or 90% of those who have arrived so far.

To date, many Ukrainians have been housed in serviced and emergency accommodation, as well as with families in Ireland who have opened up their homes to provide help.

The Government recently signed off on a €400 monthly payment to households who are accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

Of the 33,151 Ukrainian arrivals to Ireland given PPS numbers, 5% had come in the week up to May 22, the CSO said. One-quarter of arrivals have come in the last four weeks.

The total number of children associated with child benefit payments was 9,624 in the week ending May 22.

Last week, the Irish Red Cross said €33m had been raised in donations in response to the war in Ukraine. Its secretary-general Liam O’Dwyer said €3m would be used to support Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

More than 25,500 offers of accommodation have been received by the organisation, however, up to a fifth of pledges made had been withdrawn. Mr O'Dwyer said it was "normal" and that in many cases people realise that an initial offer of accommodation may not be practical.

The CSO stressed since its data is based on those who have received a PPS number, it should be treated as estimates of the numbers arriving from Ukraine.

“For example, the number of persons who have arrived from Ukraine may not have received a PPSN yet, while the figures may also include those who received a PPSN earlier in the crisis but who are no longer resident in the State,” it added.