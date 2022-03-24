Ex-footballer Robbie Keane urged to donate FAI salary to help grassroots clubs

A senator has called on Robbie Keane to donate his salary to help grassroots clubs.

The former Ireland captain was appointed as assistant manager of the national team in 2018 under Mick McCarthy.

However, he stepped away from the role when Stephen Kenny became manager in 2020.

Keane and the FAI have failed since to agree on an alternative role to occupy him during his €5,000-per-week employment.

Last month, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill confirmed that Keane remains on the FAI payroll. The contract is due to expire this summer.

Senator Micheál Carrigy has now said that Keane should return the wages he has made since Kenny took over.

"Despite having left his coaching position almost two years ago, Robbie Keane is still being paid €250,000 a year by the taxpayer," claimed Fine Gael's Seanad Spokesperson for Sports.

"This is happening at a time when local grassroots soccer clubs desperately need increased funding.

"Over half a million has been paid to Robbie Keane by the public since 2020, and yet he has failed to answer questions regarding what he has actually done during the period to earn this salary."

Carrigy questioned what work Keane has done since leaving his previous role.

"Is he working with the FAI in an active position at the moment? If not, can he stand by earning such an income with very little to show for it?"

He added that the FAI is "a publicly funded association" and while it does "incredible work" around the country "we cannot sit by and watch hundreds of thousands of euros effectively go down the drain".

However, to say the salary is being footed by the taxpayer may not be correct as the FAI is not entirely funded by the public.

Carrigy said the money is "badly needed" by youth organisations and local clubs.

"If Robbie Keane has received over half a million euro from the taxpayer for very little work, I believe he should refund this money back to the FAI so that it can be distributed to the local clubs who need it most.

"We simply cannot afford to waste €250,000 each year, when such money would be a gamechanger for players and teams across the country," said Carrigy.

Earlier this year, the FAI granted an extra €1.5m for grassroots football during 2022.