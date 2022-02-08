FAI commit an extra €1.5m for grassroots football in 2022

The FAI have redressed the imbalance in funding between the League of Ireland and amateur games by granting an extra €1.5m for grassroots football during 2022.

Although €2m of COVID-19 resilience funding from Government was allocated to the sector, there was a degree of unhappiness at ground level that the amount lagged well behind the elite, yet much smaller, national league compartment.

An FAI statement confirmed the board approved the additional €1.5m boost for adult amateur and underage football as the game continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The funding is the first commitment from the stated pillar in the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 to drive Grassroots as the heart of the game.

The Government has already awarded €2m in COVID-19 relief funding which will see €1.9m go directly to clubs and €100k to affiliates via an application process agreed with Sport Ireland.

Announcing the extra funding today, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and Grassroots Director Ger McDermott confirmed that the additional €1.5m will be invested in campaigns and initiatives across the sector which will:

Drive recruitment, retention and development of resources for volunteers.

Increase awareness and education around volunteering, child welfare, refereeing, Football For All and women in football.

Drive participation within the education sector across schools and third level, including education resources for teachers to educate students on and off the pitch using the power of football.

Further support affiliated international teams.

Fund planning with external partners to re-introduce a Grassroots fundraiser for all affiliated clubs.

Fund a support grant to all affiliated Grassroots Leagues.

Hill said: “We are delighted to make this announcement on the morning after the launch of our FAI Strategy 2022-2025 which mapped out our commitment to make Grassroots football as the heart of our game.

“The support of Government and Sport Ireland for Irish football has of course been significant in recent years and the €2m allocated in direct funding from the COVID-19 resilience funds is greatly appreciated.

“Now the board have backed our strategy by agreeing to invest an extra €1.5m directly into the Grassroots game having listened closely to our stakeholders during the consultation period of the Strategy.

“The pandemic has presented many key challenges to our clubs and affiliates and we are working together now to address those issues. This new funding will be a major boost for those stakeholders.” Grassroots Director Ger McDermott added: “Details of that €2m funding application process will be announced shortly and we will then host a series of regional workshops to assist clubs and affiliates with the process.”