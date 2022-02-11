Former FAI board member brands association a 'disgrace' amid Covid relief fund row

Former FAI board member Dave Moran has branded as a "disgrace" the distribution of Covid-19 relief funding, contending grassroots were unfairly treated.

Moran lost his seat on the board in May when his election quest to oust President Gerry McAnaney failed but he remains Chairman of the Leinster Senior League.

He launched his broadside at the FAI during Thursday night’s virtual meeting of the 141-strong Assembly, which last year replaced the council as the body representing the various interest groups across the game.

Quoting from the association’s new strategy document, he was perplexed that the sector which apparently was the “heart of the game” only received 10.5% of the €19m allocated in December by the State to offset the loss of income caused by the pandemic.

He was a director when the original submission for €42.5m was lodged earlier in 2022 before restrictions were relaxed to allow spectators pay in to watch League of Ireland and World Cup qualifiers.

Within that request, an amount of €18m, or 42.3%, was made for the grassroots sector – which accounts for 98% of participants in schoolboy/girl, youth and adult leagues.

Moran’s gripe centred on the shortfall based on the same proportion in the revised submission, questioning why grant aid was diverted into Abbotstown to the FAI directly.

“This money was badly needed for all our clubs,” he said. “It is a disgrace that of the €8m that should have been allocated to grassroots, €6m was given to the FAI house (headquarters)”.

Under questioning from Moran, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill denied that the FAI met with Sport Ireland before the grant figure was decided, while emphasising that it was the government’s agency who stipulated the breakdown of funds to the various sectors.

This week, the FAI committed to providing an extra €1.5m in grant aid to grassroots club.

Meanwhile, Hill confirmed that Robbie Keane remains on the FAI payroll.

Ireland’s record goalscorer was in 2018 handed a four-year deal from John Delaney, longer than his boss Mick McCarthy, but Stephen Kenny didn’t want Keane on his backroom staff when the succession plan was activated in 2020. Keane and the FAI have failed since to agree an alternative role to occupy him during his €5,000-per-week employment.

“I have spoken to Robbie and, as it becomes a story every time we do, we have agreed to keep the talks private,” was Hill’s response.

At the meeting, Aaron Murphy and Trevor Nulty from the Leinster Senior League were elected to the FAI’s audit and risk committee, the pair winning a vote that also featured Tony Flanigan from Cobh Ramblers.

The Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) Council meeting scheduled for Saturday in Ennis is threatening to be a stormy affair, with calls for the three remaining officers to resign.

Last week, veteran secretary Martin O’Hanlon quit, citing the FAI’s “failure to uphold the board’s decision” on the U14 National League but the positions of Chairman Padraic Clarke, Vice-Chairman Neil Cronin and Treasurer Paul McAuley are under threat.

The two Dublin leagues, the DDSL and North Dublin, have tabled a motion of no-confidence. Their names on the letter sent to Council members was joined by John Earley, SFAI executive member and former FAI director.