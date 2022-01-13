Ashling Murphy murder: Strategy on domestic and sexual violence 'within weeks': McEntee

Justice Minister Helen McEntee expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Ashling Murphy and the wider Tullamore community.

She told the RTÉ's News at One that Ms Murphy's murder was "devastating".

"The Garda Commissioner has assured me that everything will be done to get justice for Ashling.

"This is such a senseless act, I think everyone is trying to come to terms with what happened.

She urged anyone who has information to get in contact with the gardaí.

It is unfortunately the case that women don't always feel safe. Ashling went to a place where she felt safe – in daylight, populated – and yet this has happened. It is every woman's nightmare.

"We need to take on board what has happened in our society and ensure that there is zero-tolerance for violence against women. This is a priority for me and for this Government.

"In a matter of weeks, I will be publishing the new national strategy on sexual and domestic violence. How we will achieve our goals will be across every section of Government – education, social housing and justice."

Ms McEntee said that Ms Murphy's murder was "an evil act and will be treated as such", and that she too had experienced situations where she felt unsafe.