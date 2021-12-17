8pm closing time for pubs with 'massive rise in infections' expected

The Taoiseach has confirmed that all pubs and restaurants will close at 8pm from Sunday as he said a "massive rise" in Covid infections is expected.

In his address to the nation, Micheál Martin urged people to get vaccinated, but he added that due to the Omicron variant, vaccines alone will not stop the virus.

He announced:

All pubs and restaurants must close at 8pm.

Indoor events, cinemas and theatres will fall under the 8pm curfew.

Indoor events capped at 50% of 1,000 attendees

Outdoor events capped at 50% or 5,000 attendees

Weddings can continue beyond 8pm, but guest capacity is limited to 100 people.

Close contacts of confirmed cases who do not have their third dose must restrict their movements for 10 days. Those who have received theirs must restrict for five days and take three antigen tests.

Everyone coming from abroad must have a negative antigen or PCR test and are being advised to take antigen tests after they arrive here.

All new measures are expected to be reviewed on January 11. The early closure times will last until January 30.

Nphet had recommended a 5pm curfew on hospitality and a cap on capacity at large outdoor events of 50%, or 5,000 people.

Mr Martin offered a stark warning about the threat Omicron poses to the country.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 35% of all new Covid-19 infections here, up from just 1% of new cases last week.

“We are going to see a massive rise in infections,” Mr Martin warned.

“The challenge we face as a Government and a people is how we slow the rise in infection that is coming and how we prevent it getting out of control.

“We are likely to see infections at a rate that is far in excess of anything we have seen to date.”

Mr Martin admitted that the news this evening will be "deeply disappointing" for people in the run up to Christmas and it was not new he wanted to have to give, but pleaded with people to "dig a little bit deeper".

"We are all exhausted with Covid and the restrictions it requires, the twists and turns, the disappointment and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone," he said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at Government Buildings.

"But it is the reality that we are dealing with. We cannot wish it away and there is no silver bullet to fix it."

Describing the booster campaign as a "great national effort", he said everything that can be done is being done.

"I really cannot overemphasise how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated and get your booster. The science is absolutely clear on the benefits."

Concluding, the Taoiseach said: "We will come through this setback as we have come through everything else that Covid has thrown at us. We may have to dig a little bit deeper to access it this time, but the unique resilience, solidarity and trust in science that is marked Ireland out across the world will get us through this too this Christmas, please, please be safe and look after each other."

The hospitality sector has reacted with shock and devastation this evening following the Government’s announcement of further restrictions on trading hours.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said: “This has been a devastating blow for hospitality businesses and employees this evening. The majority of hospitality businesses rely on income from the Christmas period to see them through the quieter first two months of the year."

He said the loss of income over Christmas is about more than just the festive season, it is about surviving the winter months.

It is imperative that financial supports are put in place immediately to offset the impact this will have for businesses and their employees and enable them to survive, he said.

"As a sector and as a country we need better engagement on what the plan for living with this disease will be going forward. The current last minute reactionary approach is not working, we stand as always, ready able and willing to engage with Government on a plan for the survival and reopening of hospitality," he said.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed that 3,628 new cases of the virus have been recorded today.