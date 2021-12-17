Elaine Loughlin: Here we go again ... so much for a 'meaningful Christmas'

Here we go again.

As the Cabinet prepares to meet this afternoon to discuss a 5pm closure of pubs and restaurants, we are long past the stage of a 'meaningful Christmas'.

The recommendations sent to the Government leaders late last night came as yet another hammer blow to pubs, cafes and venues and will amount to a "hospitality lockdown" at what should be the busiest time of the year.

The surprise measures no doubt have further damaged an already strained relationship between medics and ministers.

A 5pm curfew in the run-up to Christmas and New Year is an effective closure order for many businesses that have struggled through lockdowns, outdoor dining, table service, social distancing and Covid certs.

Tens of thousands of euro worth of food and drink have already been ordered and seasonal staff hired, and yet again businesses are wondering whether they will be able to trade.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of Restaurants Association said: "It's effectively a hospitality lockdown if the recommendation from Nphet is taken on board by the Government.

🚨NPHET letter recommendation is for a 5pm curfew in Restaurant’s & Pubs starting next Monday



No reference made to Hotel Restaurants / Bars (Hotel Residents) — Adrian Cummins 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@adriancummins) December 17, 2021

Citing the "manner and fashion" which businesses owners are now hearing the news, Mr Cummins added: "It's a shock to our industry, it's devastating news to our sector at a critical time, a number of days ahead of Christmas, to not just the business owners but to the staff as well."

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has thrown another Christmas curveball and not just at hospitality but in the direction of Government.

The unexpected recommendations, which also suggest that sporting fixtures and other live and cultural events be curtailed, have further damaged already strained communications between Nphet and the Government.

"There's considerable anger about yet another leak and the fact that businesses are hearing reports of alleged recommendations before any decisions have been taken," one Government source said.

It was hoped that a meeting held between Dr Holohan and the three Government leaders on Tuesday, right before Taoiseach Micheál Martin flew to Brussels, would keep the health officials and politicians on the same page.

Relations have at times been extremely fractious throughout the pandemic, with tensions brewing around the power Nphet wields. This came to a head when recommendations to re-introduce Covid-19 restrictions were leaked to the media before Cabinet ministers had sight of them earlier this month.

Tuesday's meeting was a chance to diffuse the situation. But it is understood a curfew on hospitality, which would also have serious financial implications on the public purse, was not flagged at this lengthy meeting.

A source said the health experts briefed the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader on the latest Omicron modelling at Tuesday's meeting.

"There was discussion around socialisation, household contacts and those areas but there weren't any specifics," the Government source said.

In the wake of Tuesday's meeting Government ministers started to indicate that people would be asked to limit their number of social contacts over Christmas and primed the public for limits around sporting events and other large-scale events.

A 5pm curfew on pubs and restaurants — many pubs only open in the evenings — was not anticipated.

Accept the recommendations and face the wrath of the public, tinker with them and the Government risk a repeat of last year when going against Nphet suggestions led to spiralling cases and an eventual level 5 lockdown through Christmas and into the first half of the year.