3,628 further Covid-19 cases as 35% now Omicron variant

A further 3,628 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as tighter restrictions on hospitality and events are expected to be outlined this evening.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has estimated that 35% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.
As of 8am today, 420 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, down 23 from yesterday's figures.
Meanwhile, 105 people with Covid-19 are in ICU, a decrease of three from yesterday.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is recommending 5pm closures of pubs and restaurants sector from Monday in a bid to curb the transmission of the Omicron variant.
However, the Government is set to defy these recommendations as the Cabinet agrees on an 8pm closing time for the hospitality sector instead.
Schools are expected to remain open until the Christmas holidays, though weddings may come under tighter rules.
The Taoiseach is expected to announce the government's decision on these recommendations in a public address this evening.