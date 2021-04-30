Summer of 'hope and caution' as Ireland readies to reopen

A summer of "hope and caution" is on the cards after the Taoiseach announced the reopening of retail, sports, nationwide travel, and hospitality from next week.

Outlining a significant easing of restrictions in the weeks and months ahead, Micheál Martin said "hope is returning" as he thanked the public for their "hard work and sacrifices".

"Each of us has a vision of a moment that we're looking forward to enjoying when this is over. We are closer to that moment than ever," the Taoiseach said, in announcing what he described as "level 3-plus" measures.

Construction will fully reopen next week, and public transport will increase to 50% capacity.

Significant reopening from May 10

The following week will see a significant relaxing of restrictions, with the resumption of inter-county travel and click-and-collect shopping, as well as the reopening of hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, garden centres, museums, and libraries.

At Cabinet, ministers have said that they were “pleasantly surprised” by how willing the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was to allow inter-county travel from May 10. Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement last night in an address to the nation. Picture: RTÉ

Outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people will also be allowed from May 10, along with adult outdoor training in pods of 15, and vaccinated grandparents will be able to meet with unvaccinated grandchildren indoors.

There will be further easing on May 17, with the full reopening of non-essential shops. However, it will be June 2 before hotels and guesthouses will reopen, with indoor dining for residents only. Outdoor hospitality is expected to return on June 7.

Ministers 'relieved'

As a result, there was “zero pushback” at Cabinet on any issue, with many ministers still feeling too cautious after the dire impact of relaxing restrictions at Christmas.

There was no elation, but rather a sense of relief, several ministers said.

“We had been in that room so many times previously contemplating, and decided really draconian rules to try and beat this thing,” said one minister. "Today was far more positive. But people weren’t doing cartwheels. The main sense was one of relief that we have turned a corner."

'Time to start afresh'

“It is definitely a day to press the reset button,” said another. “An occasion to start afresh after what has been a bruising few months for the Government. It was also a good day for the Taoiseach,” said one Fine Gael minister.

Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, told the Irish Examiner: “'The positive impact of these decisions will also give a major boost for our economy and the livelihoods of so many.

I am really delighted that tens of thousands of people will have the opportunity to return to work across a variety of sectors as their place of employment reopens.

Announcing a doubling — to a new maximum of €10,000 a week — of the Covid restrictions support scheme (CRSS) to help businesses with the cost of reopening, Leo Varadkar said the country could be in for a "mini boom" in the coming weeks.

'Hope and caution'

However, the Tánaiste said the measures could be described in two words: "Hope and caution".

Mr Varadkar said caution is needed, because the pandemic is still "on fire around the world" and the virus still remains active in the community with approximately 400 new cases being reported each day.

However, he said there are many reasons to be hopeful including because the vaccination programme is ramping up, with 210,000 people vaccinated in the past week. But speaking on RTÉ's Prime Time last night, he said the target of vaccinating 82% of adults is “a stretch target” and admitted it will be “hard to meet".

82% 'still a target'

Mr Varadkar said that it could be the case that the vaccines may arrive in Ireland by the end of June, but may not be administered until July.

“It's still the target, and it's the target that we're working towards — 82% of adults, either fully vaccinated, one dose, or having been offered a vaccine by the end of June.”

It is a stretch target. It's going to be hard to meet, but we still think it's possible to do it.

"Supply is out of our control but, at least up until now, once the vaccines get into the country, 95% of them are administered within seven days,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said current business supports will remain in place in their current form until the end of June but plans are being developed to avoid a cliff-edge after that.

He said these supports are temporary, and are being funded by borrowed money which will need to be repaid.

Aviation and the EU cert

The Tánaiste said a plan for aviation will be developed by the end of May, and said Ireland will sign up to the EU vaccine cert which could allow international travel. However, he said re-establishing the common travel area with Britain could be a first step.

Mr Martin struck a positive note on the vaccine rollout, and announced that people aged between 50 and 59 can register for their vaccine from next week.

Restaurateurs 'frustrated'

The Restaurants Association of Ireland reacted with "disbelief, confusion, and frustration" to the fact that hotels will be able to serve meals indoors to residents from June 2, while independent food businesses will have to wait until early July to serve indoors.

The Taoiseach said "there is public health advice" behind the decision, and the Government has no difficulty in publishing it.

Meanwhile, the HSE has called on maternity hospitals to follow advice on easing visiting restrictions for the partners of pregnant women, but rejected hopes of an enforceable national approach.