Large sporting fixtures and music events with crowds to be piloted

Large sporting fixtures and music events with crowds in attendance will be piloted as part of the phased reopening of the country.

The Government is also examining a return to international travel through the use of the EU green pass system, which could be rolled out here as early as July.

Minister for Tourism and Sport, Catherine Martin, described the plan to follow cities such as Barcelona in organising large-scale entertainment events as a "big development".

However, she could not give a timeline for when these pilot outdoor and indoor events will take place, as they require complex planning around everything from ticketing to crowd management and how people travel to and from the venue.

Positive signal on live events and sport

"European countries have taken interesting approaches. Details will be firmed up in the weeks ahead but I am delighted this gives our live events and sport a signal.

We are a nation that loves arts, sport and entertainment and I will do my best to help them."

The phased reopening of smaller indoor music venues is also being examined.

"Everything has to be done in steps to make sure that when we open we can keep them open, if the doors open on these venues, I don't want to see them close again. I want our performers earning a living again."

International travel

Turning to aviation, Ms Martin said international travel, which is "critical" to our tourism sector is also being looked at.

It comes after the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) called for the introduction of EU Digital Green Certificates as soon as possible. The ITAA believe that these certificates could help to repair some of the damage caused to the Irish travel sector as a result of the pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government is now finalising a policy in relation to the use of the green cert.

"Certainly by July you are looking at a critical mass being vaccinated, not just in Ireland, but across Europe, the United States and other countries, and that has to then bring into consideration the travel issue and aviation," he said.

Travel will 'inform' quarantine decision

He said any decision on international travel would also "inform" the position taken on mandatory hotel quarantining.

Reacting to the latest announcement on the easing of restrictions, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns expressed disappointment over the continued lack of clarity around maternity hospital restrictions.

"I believe that partners should be allowed to attend for all scans, particularly in cases where there are complications in the pregnancy or any concerns," she said:

Expectant mothers also need clarification on whether partners or accompanying persons will be allowed to be with them for all of labour or just for active labour.

Mr Martin suggested that advice will be issued on "national uniform position" so that partners will be facilitated "at the birth".

Walk-in testing

Labour leader Alan Kelly said "every tool" must be used to keep the virus under control, particularly antigen testing.

"If there is an outbreak there must be swift action to aggressively suppress the virus in the community. Walk-in testing centres for example have played a vital role."

Mr Kelly said the Government should roll out the model used in the UK where every household has been given seven free rapid antigen tests.