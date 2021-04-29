Covid-19 restrictions are easing. Here's what you can do from May 10

The Taoiseach today announced the Recovery and Resilience: The Path Ahead plan, meaning Covid-19 restrictions are to begin to ease.

Micheál Martin said in his address to the nation that the “strategy is working” and the country is “in a better place” thanks to people’s “hard work and sacrifices”.

In his speech, Mr Martin announced the next steps in the reopening of society.

He said it is safe to “continue moving forward in two phases over the coming months.”

Here’s what you will be able to do from May.

MAY 4

All remaining construction can commence, meaning the industry will be fully reopened.

MAY 10

Gatherings:

A maximum of three households or six people from any number of households can meet outdoors to socialise, including in private gardens. The six-person limit does not include their children aged 12 or younger.

Organised outdoor gatherings can be attended by a maximum of 15 people.

Travel:

Inter-county travel will resume.

Sports:

Outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people can resume.

Retail and cultural attractions:

May will see a phased reopening of non-essential retail. Click and collect by appointment and outdoor retail can recommence from May 10. From May 17, all remaining retail will be allowed to reopen.

Galleries, museums, other cultural attractions are all allowed to reopen. Libraries can reopen for lending services.

Personal services:

Hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can all reopen for customers by appointment only.

Hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can all reopen from May 10.

Weddings:

50 guests will be permitted at the service, whether it be civil or religious.

For the reception, there will be a maximum of 6 people allowed for indoor gatherings, with 15 people allowed for outdoor gatherings.

Funerals:

50 mourners are permitted at the service.

The Government has advised that related events, either before or after, should not take place.

Religious services:

Religious services can resume, with a limit of 50 people attending.

Transport:

The numbers permitted on public transport is to increase to 50% of normal capacity.

Vaccine Bonus:

May 10 will also see a vaccine bonus come into play.

It means indoor private home visiting can be permitted (without masks or social distancing) in the following cases:

fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than three households present.

fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness.

JUNE 2

Hospitality:

From June 2, hotels, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and hostels can reopen.

However, services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents.

JUNE 7

Gatherings:

Visitors from one other household can be permitted indoors.

Hospitality:

Outdoor services in restaurants and bars can resume. Groups will be limited to a maximum of six people.

Sports:

Outdoors matches can recommence, however no spectators will be permitted.

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only.

Weddings:

The number of guests who will be able to attend a wedding celebration or receptions can increase to 25

WHAT NEXT?

The Government will consider “higher-risk activities during May and June.

That includes:

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars and indoor hospitality at nightclubs and casinos.

Indoor sports, including matches and exercises classes.

Mass gatherings and events, including spectators, indoors and outdoors.

International travel.

The Government is also working on plans for:

An enhanced higher and further education on-campus experience for the new academic year.

Proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot live events for arts, culture, sport and live entertainment, indoor and outdoor. This is to inform the safe reopening of these activities and events when the public health situation allows.

Preparation for the safe reopening of cinemas and theatres in June subject to public health advice.

