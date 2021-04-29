EU moves to introduce Covid-19 passports in time for summer 

Plans for a Covid-19 passport have been approved by the European Parliament, bringing the bloc closer to a return of free movement in time for summer.

The EU Covid-19 certificate, commonly referred to as a Covid-19 passport, will attest that a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or, alternatively, that they have a recent negative test result or have recovered from the infection.

In a vote, 540 MEPs supported the adoption of a Covid-19 passport, with 119 voting against and 31 abstaining.

Holders of an EU Covid-19 certificate, which can be in digital or paper format, should not be subject to additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing, according to MEPs.

To avoid discrimination against unvaccinated citizens, MEPs suggested EU countries should “ensure universal, accessible, timely and free of charge testing."

Under the approved plans, the certificate should be used for travel purposes only and should be in use for 12 months only.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen heralded the move as a “key step forward towards free and safe travel this summer”.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune MEP said the EU Covid-19 Cert can help economies rebuild

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune MEP said the EU Covid-19 Cert “makes sense.”

“What is vital now is that Europe works together on making sure that the cert is developed as quickly as possible and in the most effective way. The priority for all Member States, including Ireland, is ensuring that their citizens are safe and protected from Covid-19.

“This cert can help achieve that as economies and borders begin to open up again.”

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly also welcomed the move by the European Parliament.

“Nobody wants to keep people from meeting friends or family, or travelling," he said.

"Free movement is at the core of the EU, the Covid-19 Certificate would allow travel in the EU during the pandemic with a common framework for certificates on vaccination, testing and recovery."

Mr Kelly said he appreciates the concerns of those who feel this will infringe on their civil liberties, but he believes that a harmonised approach between member states will further facilitate cross-border travel, not restrict it.

“We are over a year into this pandemic, and although hardships remain, Europe’s vaccination roll out is starting to pick up pace."

"The Commission is confident that at least twelve EU Member States will have 70% of their adult populations vaccinated by mid-July, Ireland being one.”

Mr Kelly said there is "light at the end of the tunnel" and Covid-19 passports have the potential to bring a "big boost" to the hospitality and tourism sector, "who have had such a difficult time over the last year."