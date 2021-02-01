Coveney: Taoiseach should go to Washington for St Patrick's Day

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he believes Taoiseach Micheál Martin should go to Washington DC next month.

However, Mr Coveney said that the Taoiseach should only carry out the traditional St Patrick's Day visit to the US "in a way that is safe".

Mr Martin will be the first foreign leader to meet with new US President Joe Biden if he makes the traditional trip next month. However, with international travel still advised against, it is not yet known if the trip will go ahead.

“The Taoiseach should go in a manner which is safe,” Mr Coveney told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

However, he said that he "does not have a clear answer" on whether the Taoiseach would be vaccinated ahead of such a trip and said that he did not want to comment on the politics of the Taoiseach potentially getting a vaccine ahead of schedule.

Mr Coveney said the Taoiseach would not pose any risk to Mr Biden and would observe strict testing protocols before, during and after the visit.

Mr Martin has said that he would like to make the journey, but that the trajectory of Covid-19 in both countries would determine this.

"St Patrick's Day is an honoured tradition in the relationship between the US and Ireland, so our officials will engage," he told CNN last week.

"Obviously, Covid may very well have an impact on that. But I do think both of us are very keen to cement Ireland's relationship with the United States. It is an important relationship in the modern era - it has cultural and artistic manifestations, it has economic manifestations."

Politicians from Northern Ireland have said in recent days that they will not make the journey.