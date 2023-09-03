People living near Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh urged to check CCTV for missing man

The family of a man who has been missing in Cork for two weeks has issued a specific appeal to people living near the city’s main GAA stadium and adjoining greenway for help tracing him.

John Keaveney’s family has asked people living near Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on the Marina, or close to the nearby greenway to Passage West, and who may have CCTV systems on their homes or businesses, to check their systems for footage of him from the early hours of August 21.

It follows confirmation of a sighting of him in the area at 1.45am that day on the Marina and greenway area.

John, 43, who lives in Dublin, was on holidays in East Cork with his wife and three daughters when he suffered an epileptic episode, and presented at Cork University Hospital for treatment on August 20.

John Keaveney, 43, has been missing in Cork since the early hours of August 21.

He discharged himself from CUH at around 9.30pm that evening and headed towards Wilton shopping centre. His family believes the seizure may have left him confused in the hours afterwards.

His family reported him missing and gardaí issued an official missing persons appeal for him on Tuesday, August 22.

They said that when last seen, he had been wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

At the time the missing person appeal was issued, gardaí said Mr Keaveney had last been seen in the early hours of August 21, just after midnight in the McCurtain Street area of the city.

Searches were mounted immediately, many involving members of Mr Keaveney’s family and many of his friends, some of who travelled from Dublin to help.

But CCTV footage subsequently emerged of a man matching his description walking in the Marina area of the city, some 90 minutes after his sighting on MacCurtain St, which led to a renewed search focus along the Marina and the Atlantic Pond areas last weekend, and into the middle of the week.

Residents are being asked for their help in tracing the movements of John Keaveney, 43.

Those searches involved gardaí, Cork City Missing Persons Search And Recovery, the Mallow Search and Rescue group, naval service divers, and members of the Irish Search Dogs group.

The garda helicopter joined the search on Tuesday, conducting several low-level sweeps of the area, but there is still no sign of him.

Residents in the Ballintemple, Blackrock, Beaumont, Skehard Rd, and Mahon areas, have been asked to check their gardens, sheds or outbuildings, and to check their CCTV systems or dash cam footage, if they were in around the Marina and greenway last Monday.

• Meanwhile, gardaí on Sunday appealed for help tracing a teenager who has been missing from his home in Cork city for two days.

Zach Brydon Verling, 14, was last seen in Ballincollig on Friday. He is around six foot one inch tall, of slim build, and with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947120.