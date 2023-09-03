Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

14-year-old Zach Brydon Verling was last seen in Ballincollig on Friday
Zach Brydon Verling, who is about 6’1 in height,  was last seen in Ballincollig, Cork, on Friday.    

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:53
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí in Cork have sought the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who was last seen in Ballincollig on Friday.

Zach Brydon Verling (14) is described as being approximately 6’1 in height with a slim build, brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he is understood to have been wearing a bright blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with any information on Zach's whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

