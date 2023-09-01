Family of Dublin man who disappeared in Cork appeal for Marina CCTV footage 

The family of a Dublin man who disappeared in Cork while on a family holiday is urging anyone with CCTV cameras along the Marina walkway to review footage to help find him.

John Keaveney, 43, was reported missing from Wilton, Cork City on Monday, August 21 at 9.30pm, after he discharged himself from Cork University Hospital.

He had been treated there after suffering an epileptic episode while on holidays with his wife and three daughters in East Cork.

CCTV footage from around Cork City have last placed him in the area of Páirc Uí Chaoimh after 1am early the following morning.

His uncle, Cathal Keaveney, said time was of the essence in finding him as he has now been without medication for more than 10 days.

His disappearance has come as a bolt out of the blue for the family as he has never disappeared before.

“There was nothing on our end to be worried about.”

As on past occasions when he suffered an epileptic episode, his family expected medication would have helped him and he would be able to continue his holiday with his wife and children as planned.

He had also planned to attend a concert by Noel Gallagher in Kilmainham on Sunday, August 27, and was an ardent follower of Oasis and both Gallagher brothers.

Cathal said it was totally out of character for him to miss the Kilmainham concert, as he has been to concerts by the brothers across the world.

After he left the hospital, a member of his family managed to get in contact with him late in the evening and made an arrangement with him to book him into a hotel in the city for the night.

CCTV has shown him subsequently walking past the hotel, before further footage later showed him in the Centre Park Road, and Marina area. He was seen on CCTV in the vicinity of Páirc Uí Chaoimh at about 1.25am on August 22.

'Trail runs cold'

“That’s where the trail runs cold. So what we are asking people, either commercially or domestically, who have CCTV around that area, particularly at the exit points to the Greenway, and all around there, to check their CCTV from about 1.45am on Monday, the 21st of August, for a couple of hours, just to see if they see somebody walking past.”

Cathal described his nephew as “one of the kindest, friendliest and most engaging people you could ever meet”.

John is described as being 5ft 9in in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and a bald head.

When last seen, John was wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

Cathal thanked the people of Cork, along with the volunteers with the Mallow Search and Rescue, and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, for their assistance to date in the search for John.

Anyone with information on John Keaveney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.