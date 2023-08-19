André 'in little house in Heaven', grandfather of boy killed in Carrigaline collision tells mourners  

A young cyclist who died after being struck by a car is now in “a little house in Heaven”, his heartbroken grandfather told mourners today.

Victor opened the Requiem Mass for André Ladeiro this morning with a eulogy for the little boy, remembered at the service as a child who loved life and had a “warm little heart”.

Translated from Portuguese into English for the congregation at the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline, Co Cork, he said the news of the accident last Saturday hit him “like an atomic bomb”.

“I couldn't believe my ears,” he said. “My cheeks were flooded with tears.”

He said the little boy’s “happiness, tenderness, attitude, magnitude, magic, fantasy, fun, and courtesy” was “all good fortune for us”. He also said his “dancing, singing, acting” and though still a child, his “wit, meticulousness, and sensitivity” were above his tender age.

“Even though your life was brief, you lived it without any grief," he said.

“Your short passage was not in vain.

“In our hearts, you will remain with great emotion and commotion, your legacy will forever be remembered.

“Even against our will. Your presence will stand still.”

He remembered being asked to build the boy and his brother a tree house.

“I didn't get to do your desire," said Victor.

But God in his infinite mercy, did not forget it. He found you a little house in heaven. Up there you can watch over us then.

André, whose full name was André Castro Ladeiro, died on August 16 in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

He had been cycling with his father when he was struck by a car on the Cork road leading into the town at the Ballinrea roundabout at around 9.20am last Saturday.

André suffered severe head and upper body injuries and was rushed by ambulance, first to Cork University Hospital, before later being transferred by ambulance, under Garda escort, to Temple St, where he was placed in an induced coma.

He is survived by his parents César and Filipa and his brother Tomás. His parents are originally from Portugal but have been living in Carrigaline for some time.

André had been a second-class pupil at Owenabue Educate Together NS since the school first opened in September 2020 and had been preparing to return to school.

In a moving tribute on Thursday, the school said “he brought joy into every room he entered”.

André had been reposing at Forde's Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, in Carrigaline before being brought to the Church of Our Lady and St John, for Requiem Mass.

His burial afterwards was due to be held at the All Souls Cemetery, Barnahely, Ringaskiddy.