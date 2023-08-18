Met Éireann issue new weather warning for wind as three alerts now in place

People take cover with their umbrellas in Dublin City Centre. Picture: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 07:30
David Kent

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Friday, taking the total number of weather alerts in place to three.

It's set to be an awful start to the weekend weather-wise, with heavy rain and winds potentially causing the collapse of temporary structures and indeed spot flooding in places on Friday.

The first two weather warnings relate to rain and come into place throughout the afternoon.

The first, which kicks in at 2pm, will affect Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Galway and all of Munster.

It reads: "Heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night," and runs until 3am on Saturday morning.

Similarly, the second warning, which comes into place at 5pm and affects Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

It warns of strong winds as well as heavy and thundery downpours, and lasts until 6am on Saturday.

The newest warning, issued on Friday morning, is for Munster and Leinster and relates to wind.

It reads: "Becoming very windy with southeast winds, veering southwest gusting up to 110km/h, higher on exposed coasts and hills.

Potential impacts include:

  • Damage to temporary structures.
  • Travel disruption.
  • Power outages.
  • Wave overtopping.

The overall forecast is mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning.

That will then lead into the heavy and persistent rain nationwide in the afternoon, with blustery winds beginning to pick up as the day progresses.

However, it will stay a humid day for all, with highs of 17C to 22C.

