Varadkar says Cork library protestors 'want to be arrested'

'There are people on the extreme right, and on the extreme left, who want to be arrested, who want to be able to accuse the gardaí of being heavy-handed and engaging in brutality,' Taoiseach said
The protest outside the city library on Grand Parade last Saturday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 20:30
Alan Healy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned the protests which have repeatedly forced the closure of Cork City Library saying: "It's not long after you start burning books, that sometimes people start burning other people."

The library on Grand Parade was forced to close last Saturday after a banner was erected across its doors during a heated protest which is believed to have included a number of far-right activists who came into the city specifically for the event. 

The rally was one of a number being held against LGBT+ material in Irish libraries. Cork City Library closed for the first time in more than a century in March due to a similar protest and was forced to close again earlier in July.

On a visit to Cork, Mr Varadkar expressed solidarity with library workers and said the incidents were "disturbing".

A counter protest on Grand Parade last Saturday. Picture: Larry Cummins 
“Libraries are repositories of knowledge, they're repositories of wisdom, they’re where people go to learn things, and I think it's a very disturbing element that we're seeing,” he said.

I think it’s a spillover from abroad into Ireland. The idea that certain books shouldn't be read or certain books should be banned. 

"It's not long after you start burning books, that sometimes people start burning other people. We shouldn't forget our history in that regard.” 

Mr Varadkar said gardaí have to judge when it comes to such incidents whether there is a risk of escalation. Picture: Larry Cummins 
Mr Varadkar said gardaí have to judge when it comes to such incidents whether there is a risk of escalation. 

"There are people on the extreme right, and on the extreme left, who want to be arrested, who want to be able to accuse the gardaí of being heavy-handed and engaging in brutality, and that's why I think the gardaí have to make the right judgement call as to how they deal with each particular incident. I’m confident they're making the right decision.” 

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said Cork people are disgusted by what happened. “The idea that the libraries are deliberately being targeted by people who have political agendas, often who are looking to cause trouble, and are looking to shut down appropriate education facilities, looking to get certain books banned, and intimidating staff, all of that is completely unacceptable.”

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

#Cork - NewsPlace: CorkPerson: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: Cork City Library
