Cork library closes door over fears for staff safety during planned protest

In the public notice, Cork City Council said: "This decision is taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of the public and library staff."
Cork library closes door over fears for staff safety during planned protest

The city's main library closed for the first time in more than a century in March amid fears of a similar protest and closed once again earlier this month during another rally. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 15:03
Michelle McGlynn and Eoin English

A library in Cork was forced to close on Saturday as a result of planned demonstrations.

Cork City Library on Grand Parade made the decision to close to the public from 12.30pm.

In the public notice, Cork City Council said: "This decision is taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of the public and library staff."

This is not the first time that the library has had to close its doors in recent months.

The city's main library closed for the first time in more than a century in March amid fears of a similar protest and closed once again earlier this month during another rally.

On July 7, around 400 people marched through the city in solidarity with public library workers who have been faced with threats and intimidation while doing their job.

A small counter-protest by less than 20 people took place at the same time. The library closed to the public during this time following a risk assessment.

There have been calls for gardaí to take a stronger stance against far-right agitators who are involved in intimidation and threatening of library staff.

These calls were echoed once again following Saturday's announcement.

City librarian David O’Brien told councillors previously that his image appeared on a website where he was labelled “a paedophile”.

He paid tribute to library staff who he said had been supporting each other throughout the last few months but he said management had been trying to manage and respond to the protests without adding “fuel to the fire”.

“The key principle of the library service is that libraries are open to everybody without reference to gender, class or creed. The right to protest is there and whatever your record is outside the door, we have no issue with them provided they behave when they are inside,” he said.

More in this section

Housing agency to spend €9m on infrastructure projects to facilitate 750 homes in Cork City Housing agency to spend €9m on infrastructure projects to facilitate 750 homes in Cork City
Budget 'will provide clarity' in rental market, insists Martin Budget 'will provide clarity' in rental market, insists Martin
Former Cork school earmarked for Ukrainian refugees targeted by arsonists Former Cork school earmarked for Ukrainian refugees targeted by arsonists
Cork library closes door over fears for staff safety during planned protest

Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd