Cork library closes door over fears for staff safety during planned protest

A library in Cork was forced to close on Saturday as a result of planned demonstrations.

Cork City Library on Grand Parade made the decision to close to the public from 12.30pm.

In the public notice, Cork City Council said: "This decision is taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of the public and library staff."

This is not the first time that the library has had to close its doors in recent months.

The city's main library closed for the first time in more than a century in March amid fears of a similar protest and closed once again earlier this month during another rally.

📣 Public Notice 📣



In light of planned demonstrations on Grand Parade, Cork City Library will close to the public at 12.30pm on Saturday 29th July. This decision is taken in the interests of the safety & well-being of the public and library staff. pic.twitter.com/Kdwf03kdfk — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) July 29, 2023

On July 7, around 400 people marched through the city in solidarity with public library workers who have been faced with threats and intimidation while doing their job.

A small counter-protest by less than 20 people took place at the same time. The library closed to the public during this time following a risk assessment.

There have been calls for gardaí to take a stronger stance against far-right agitators who are involved in intimidation and threatening of library staff.

These calls were echoed once again following Saturday's announcement.

City librarian David O’Brien told councillors previously that his image appeared on a website where he was labelled “a paedophile”.

He paid tribute to library staff who he said had been supporting each other throughout the last few months but he said management had been trying to manage and respond to the protests without adding “fuel to the fire”.

“The key principle of the library service is that libraries are open to everybody without reference to gender, class or creed. The right to protest is there and whatever your record is outside the door, we have no issue with them provided they behave when they are inside,” he said.