Special exhibition for 85th anniversary of Spike handover

A special exhibition will be launched at Spike Island in Cork harbour on Wednesday, July 5, to mark the 85th anniversary of the 1938 British handover of the island and the rest of the so-called

‘Treaty Ports’ to Ireland.

A number of artefacts from the handover era have been given by the public to the Spike Island museum for the exhibition.

Several of the artefacts have been donated by Fionnghuala Smith and her family. The collection features original documents, photographs and artefacts and will be displayed to the public for the very first time.

The collection tells the story of Daniel Cusack of Spike Island, a seaman who was employed by the [British] War Office.

After the handover in 1938, Daniel was one of a small number of people who remained on the island after being offered employment by the Irish Department of Defence Fleet.

First official document after handover

One of the documents, which is dated 11 July, 1938, appears to be the first official document signed by the Irish authorities after taking control of Spike Island.

Another unique artefact donated to the curatorial staff at Spike Island is a personal eyewitness account of the handover written just minutes after the ceremony.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Spike Island team have produced a special video based on the contents of this letter which gives visitors the opportunity to experience the excitement which surrounded Cobh and Cork harbour on that momentous day.

The list of officers and enlisted men who arrived at Spike Island on July 11, 1938, is also on display courtesy of the Spike Island Volunteer Group.

The national flag, which is believed to be the actual Tricolour raised on the occasion of the 1938 handover will also be exhibited. It was donated to the museum by Tom Kelly from Cobh.