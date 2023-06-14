'An offer I couldn't refuse': KC will present occasionally on Today FM after RedFM move

Cork's RedFM made Keith Cunningham an offer he couldn’t refuse, the presenter known better as KC said of his departure from rival 96FM.

The 44-year-old father-of-three said the offer to host the rival station's breakfast show came “out of the blue”.

But the fact that it included the opportunity to work occasionally for his old Dublin-based station Today FM, helped clinch it.

Mr Cunningham, who is now on so-called gardening leave and will start at Cork's Red FM in September, left Today FM to spend more time with his family in Cork when his oldest daughter Robin was just three years old.

She is now 13, while his youngest daughter Fia is 10 and his son Caleb is six.

Mr Cunningham also describes his return to Red as “ a dream come true”.

“It’s a huge opportunity. It really is,” he said.

“Bauer, who own Red FM, are a massive radio group and I've absolutely adored working with 96FM, who are a great company to work for.

“But what Bauer were offering is to be back on breakfast on Red FM and they're offering great support and a team that I’ll be working with.

“Plus I'm also going to be back on Today FM doing national radio from Cork, so that's a huge bonus for me.” He added: “Breakfast radio was my thing.

“It always has been to be honest.

“But the lure of all the other little bits and pieces was too much as well.

“So getting back to work for Bauer means huge opportunities to work for, you know, the likes of Today FM across the group.” He said he remembers telling an interviewer when he left Today FM more than ten years ago that he was - at that time - leaving his “dream gig” to come back to his dream family.

Throughout his radio career, KC has won many awards, including ‘Best Breakfast Programme’ for the last two years at the IMRO Radio Awards.

Red FM Music and Entertainment Managing Editor James Brownlow said: “We want to work with the best radio broadcasters in Ireland and KC absolutely fits that bill.

“We’re thrilled to welcome him home to Red FM.” Ciara Revins and Laura O’Mahony will remain part of the Red FM presenting team.

Full details on the new breakfast programme and start date will be announced in the coming weeks.

A brief statement issued by Cork's 96FM did not mention Mr Cunningham.

Instead, it announced that he is to be replaced by Lorraine Murphy, the Big Drive Home presenter who will join his former co-host Ross Browne on Cork’s 96FM’s Breakfast Show.

Local Content Controller for Cork’s 96FM and C103, Brendan O’Driscoll said: “I’m really excited for Lorraine and Ross in the Morning to hit the airwaves on July 17th.

"I believe these two talented presenters will be a winning combination.”