Cork's 96fm breakfast host KC to return to Red FM 

Keith Cunningham, the Cork's 96FM breakfast show presenter also known as KC, is to return to Red FM, which he left in 2017.

Quite when he will start at the rival Cork station is not clear but it is understood the Mayo man’s contract with Cork's 96FM is due to end in a matter of weeks.

The move will be a shock to fans of KC and Ross in the Morning the 6am-9am weekdays show he co-presents, and will also be a blow to Cork's 96FM.

His co-host Ross Browne will remain at Cork's 96FM and be joined in the morning slot by one of the station's other on-air names.

It is understood KC is to return to the breakfast slot he vacated in 2017. That show is currently hosted by former Olympian Rob Heffernan, comedian Laura O'Mahony, and Red FM presenter Ciara Revins.

Mr Cunningham was unavailable for comment.

It is understood talks had been ongoing about extending his contract with Cork's 96FM but that he had been approached by chiefs at Bauer Media, the international conglomerate which owns Red FM.

Bauer Media Audio, whose stations include Today FM and Newstalk, completed its acquisition of Red FM in March this year.

96FM is currently owned by Wireless Ireland, which was bought by News UK in 2016.

The group owns Cork's C103FM, Dublin's Q102 and FM104, Live95 in Limerick, LMFM in Drogheda and U105 in Belfast.

Red FM's current roster includes Neil Prendeville, Philip Bourke, and Dave Mac's Drive.

Mr Cunningham presented the breakfast show on Red FM for three years while holding down the role of station programme manager before announcing in 2017 that he had not renewed his contract with the station.

At the time, it was speculated he was joining rival 96FM, which he did. He started presenting The KC Show in 2017, and it has since grown into KC & Ross in the Morning.

It is understood that a formal announcement about Mr Cunningham's move will be made on Wednesday.