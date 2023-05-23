'Misinformation' that Corofin house intended for migrants, says O’Gorman

A large house at the centre of the latest migrant protest will not be used to house refugees or asylum seekers, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the property at Scool, near Corofin in Co Clare, has not been offered to his department for consideration as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees or international protection (IP) applicants.

He blamed the staging of protests outside the property on the spread of detailed misinformation on social media.

“This is entirely as the result of misinformation that’s been circulated on social media, detailed misinformation setting out indicative numbers, indicative genders,” Mr O’Gorman told News at One on RTÉ Radio 1 on Tuesday.

“We are not using the site that has been identified in Corofin. It’s never been offered to us and I can’t be clearer than that.”

The property was the scene of a local protest on Sunday evening during which a man in his 70s was the victim of an alleged assault.

The incident occurred outside the isolated and vacant five-bedroom luxury property which locals believed had been earmarked for just over 40 asylum seekers.

The victim, who lives in the area, suffered facial injuries after being struck by what is believed to have been a torch during a confrontation with two members of the protest group who had prevented him from approaching the larger protest group outside the property.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for injuries to one of his eyes.

Gardai said on Monday that their enquiries were ongoing.

Theresa O’Donohoe, a member of the newly formed Clare Solidarity Network — North, said the group has been set up to welcome "new neighbours" in north Clare, whenever they may arrive.

"We believe most people in Clare are compassionate and want to help those fleeing persecution and war. Unfortunately, their voices have been drowned out and intimidated by those seeking to block asylum seekers from coming to the area," she said.

“And now with this latest terrifying incident, we have seen that local people are in more danger from extremists than from asylum seekers.

“This shocking incident also appears to be another example of agitators infiltrating, or even instigating, local protests, and creating and exploiting fear and hatred.

“While we are opposed to the direct provision system, people in desperate situations need to be housed.

“People seeking international protection are here legally and the State is obliged to protect them.”

IP applicant centre

The minister also confirmed that his department has plans to establish an IP applicant centre in a former office block in an industrial estate in Ballybrit near Galway Racecourse that will have the capacity to accommodate some 300 men.

The asylum seekers will be housed in 42 rooms in one building, with a further 20 rooms in an adjoining block.

Each resident will have a lockable shared bedroom, access to a common room, and front door keys, allowing round-the-clock entry to the property.

The site will be staffed 24 hours a day, with a two-year contract to use the building for "temporary emergency accommodation" purposes being agreed with the owner.

Mr O’Gorman said local TDs and senators were notified of the plan on Monday, and he said his department is engaging with Galway City Council and various NGOs in the area about the proposal.