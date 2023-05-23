Protests outside refugee accommodation 'go against our culture', says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said protests outside of premises earmarked to accommodate refugees are “wrong” and go against “our culture and understanding of being Irish people.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments come after gardaí said they continue to maintain a presence outside a commercial premise in Santry, Dublin, where international protection applicants are expected to be accommodated.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, the Taoiseach said “we need a place for people to stay and everyone has the right to shelter no matter who they are or where they’ve come from”. He said the Government is working on speeding up the process of decision making on asylum seekers’ applications.

"I really think the protests are wrong in that regard. They very much go against our culture and understanding of being Irish people, having migrated to all parts of the world for different reasons, both to flee persecution and for a better life," he said.

Mr Varadkar said that he is "uncomfortable" about protests outside people’s residences and that the current demonstrations are "wrong".

We are facing a major crisis here.

“Up until recently we maybe had 3,000 or 4,000 people arriving in Ireland each year seeking international protection.

"Because of the war in Ukraine and because of things that are happening in other parts of the world, we’re seeing something like we have never seen before.

"That is tens of thousands of people arriving seeking international protection. Some are genuine refugees, some are not. International law and common decency requires that we provide them accommodation and shelter and food while we assess their application."

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration said it is aware of protests against the arrival of asylum seekers outside Airways Industrial Estate in Santry and that the department is working with An Garda Síochána on the matter.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a Garda spokesperson said the protests outside the premises have been ongoing for weeks.

'Proportionate response'

“An Garda Síochána continues to have a proportionate response to a demonstration outside a commercial premises in Santry, Dublin 9, which has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

“Local gardaí continue to maintain a presence at the location, continue to engage with various persons in attendance, and are facilitating access to and from the premises.

“Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.

“There is a constitutional right to the freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, subject to statutory provisions.

“An Garda Síochána respects the right for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.

“Where necessary An Garda Síochána puts in place appropriate and proportionate policing plans to monitor public gatherings.”