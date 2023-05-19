Ten Blue Flags for Cork beaches but Garretstown among four Munster spots to lose status

Cork will have 10 Blue Flag beaches this year but Garretstown, one of the best-loved, has lost the coveted status for 2023.

Along with the 10 Blue Flags, Cork has been awarded two Blue Flag marinas and 15 Green Coast sites, topping the country for the most sites on An Taisce’s 36th annual list of the best marine areas for the bathing season.

Garretstown along with three other much-loved Munster spots — Cappagh Pier, Kilrush in Clare, and Counsellors' Strand and Dunmore Strand in Dunmore East, Waterford — have lost their Blue Flag status from last year. Nearby Garrylucas, much loved for its watersports, has retained its Blue Flag status.

The disappointment of Garretstown is tempered by the enviable achievement of Fountainstown and Inchydoney, which attained both a Blue Flag and a Green Coast.

The Green Coast is awarded for excellent water quality as well an environmental management.

Cork's Garrylucas beach has retained its Blue Flag status. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fountainstown and Inchydoney are in an elite group of eight to receive both awards, along with the likes of Ballinskelligs in Kerry and Salthill in Galway.

Barley Cove, Owenahincha, and Tragumna Beach in West Cork all retain Blue Flag status, while Youghal is celebrating a hat-trick of successes with Claycastle, Front Strand, and Redbarn all making the cut.

Kerry is the county with the most Blue Flags in 2023 with 15, while a record-breaking 65 beaches have been awarded Green Coast status.

Cork leads the Green Coast charge at 15. The famed Waterville in Co. Kerry has lost its Green Coast due to not achieving the excellent water quality status required.

Due to losing its excellent water quality, Waterville in County Kerry has lost its Green Coast award. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The likes of Ballynamona in East Cork, which has received plaudits in recent years for its community-led regular coastal clean-ups, is also on the Green Coast list. Other Cork spots with Green Coast status include Sherkin, Ring, Oysterhaven, and Rocky Bay.

For 2023, 81 of the 85 beaches and all 10 marinas awarded last year have retained Blue Flag status for the season 2023, An Taisce said.

The Green Coast Award granted 65 awards for the 2023 bathing season, an increase of three compared to last year, and the highest number of awards given since its establishment, the body added.

Kinsale Yacht Club and the Royal Cork Yacht club have both been awarded Blue Flag Marinas.

An Taisce environmental education unit director Cathy Baxter said: “It takes immense dedication and effort to manage a beach or marina to meet the rigorous standards set by these prestigious award programmes.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said during its 36 years, the Blue Flag has become an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety.

The high number of awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local authorities, An Taisce, local coastal communities and other volunteers around the country.

Blue Flag beaches are judged by 33 standards. The concept originated in France in 1985 when French coastal local authorities were awarded with the Blue Flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

The Blue Flag has been operating in Ireland since 1987. During the first year of flags being awarded in 1988, some 19 beaches and two marinas received the award.

Pictured at a flag raising on Donabate's Balcarrick Blue Flag beach with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien are from left Mayor of Fingal Cllr. Howard Mahony, Mariana Colman, Blue Flag; Cathy Baxter, An Taisce and Yvonne Jackson, Failte Ireland. Picture: Dylan Vaughan.

The Green Coast Award recognises beaches of high environmental quality, requiring excellent water quality, effective management to ensure the protection of the natural environment, and must be strongly community-focused.

Blue Flags beaches for Munster

Clare

Ballycuggeran

Fanore

Kilkee

Lahinch

Mountshannon, Lough Derg

Spanish Point

White Strand Doonbeg

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Cork

Barley Cove

Fountainstown

Garrylucas, White Strand

Inchydoney East Beach

Inchydoney West Beach

Owenahincha, Little Island Strand

Redbarn

Tragumna

Youghal, Claycastle

Youghal, Front Strand

Kerry

Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs)

Ballybunion North Beach

Ballybunion South Beach

Ballyheigue

Banna Strand

Doire Fhíonáin (Derrynane)

Fenit

Fionntrá (Ventry)

Inch

Kells

Maharabeg

Rossbeigh, White Strand

White Strand, Caherciveen

Waterford

Ardmore Beach

Clonea Beach

Tramore Beach

Blue Flag marinas in Munster

Clare

Kilrush Maritime Ltd.

Cork

Kinsale Yacht Club

Royal Cork Yacht Club

Kerry

Kerry County Council

Kilrush Maritime Ltd

Green Coast Awards

Clare

Bishops Quarter

Ballyallia Lake

Carrigaholt Beach

Seafield

Cork

Ardnahinch, Shanagarry

Red Strand

Ballynamona Beach

Inch Strand

Ring

Oysterhaven

Ballyrisode

Galley Cove

Cadogan's Strand

Garnish Beach, Lehanmore

Dooneen Pier

Fountainstown Beach

Inchydoney East

Rocky Bay

Sherkin Island, Silver Strand Beach

Kerry

Ballinskelligs

Castlegregory

Littor

Béal Bán

Waterford