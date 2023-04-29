First modular homes in Cork to be ready for refugees by June

The housing project in Mahon is one of two sites that are currently under construction
Examples of rapid-build housing the Government plans to put up to provide short-term accommodation for 2,000 Ukrainians fleeing war. Picture: Department of the Taoiseach

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 23:00
Alison O'Reilly

A new development of 64 modular homes in Cork City will be ready for Ukrainian refugees to move in by June, the Office of Public Works has confirmed.

The housing project in Mahon is one of two sites that are currently under construction — a second development of 28 homes is being built in Farnham Road in Cavan.

The Department of Integration told RTÉ this was a "new accommodation strand which has had to be developed from scratch".

It also said the planning and preparation for the sites had taken longer than expected.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is in charge of delivering the housing units and when they are completed, they will be handed over to the Department of Integration.

In a statement, the OPW told RTÉ the rollout would begin "as fast as possible and that the first homes will be installed on a phased basis" over the coming months.

It is reported that the cost of each home is around €145,000.

