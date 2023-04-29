First modular homes in Cork to be ready for refugees by June

A new development of 64 modular homes in Cork City will be ready for Ukrainian refugees to move in by June, the Office of Public Works has confirmed.

The housing project in Mahon is one of two sites that are currently under construction — a second development of 28 homes is being built in Farnham Road in Cavan.